UNITED STATES NEWS

Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South

Jun 14, 2023, 1:12 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

This May 21, 2020, photo provided by Victor Gensini shows a tornado in Moscow, Kan. A new study say...

This May 21, 2020, photo provided by Victor Gensini shows a tornado in Moscow, Kan. A new study says warming will fuel more supercells or tornados in the United States and that those storms will move eastward from their current range. (Victor Gensini via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Victor Gensini via AP)

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings, mainly in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, and cautioned that gusts of hurricane-force winds exceeding 90 mph (145 kph) were possible in parts of northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. Some areas also were pelted with large hail.

In Alabama, the Eufaula Police Department said confirmed tornado damage was reported in the city near the Georgia state line. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs told WSFA-TV that no injuries were immediately reported, but the storm collapsed a wall of a building and downed 30 or 40 trees.

Local news outlets showed viewer-submitted video of a tornado rumbling through nearby Henry County, Alabama, and of roof damage in the area.

In southwest Georgia, officials were reporting downed trees and snapped power lines, said Richard Martin, emergency management director for rural Calhoun County. Connie Hobbs, the elected commission chairman for neighboring Baker County, said hail stones up to golf-ball size had fallen in her yard.

Sheriff Larry Rowe of Cass County in eastern Texas told KYTX-TV that some vehicles were blown off a highway Wednesday afternoon as the county was under a tornado warning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

 

