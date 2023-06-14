Close
Commuter train collides with truck in Connecticut, pickup driver hospitalized

Jun 14, 2023, 12:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train collided with a pickup truck in Connecticut on Wednesday, injuring the driver and heavily damaging the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a Metro-North Railroad street crossing in Norwalk that has warning lights and gates, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The pickup driver’s name and condition had not been released Wednesday afternoon. The MTA said the person was alive at the scene and taken to Norwalk Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said they needed a name to check the person’s condition.

None of the 24 passengers on the train was hurt, the MTA said.

A photo of the aftermath posted by The Hour newspaper shows a front corner of the train pushed into the pickup’s passenger compartment on the driver’s side. The train pushed the truck an unknown distance down the track.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The MTA was investigating.

The accident happened on Metro-North’s Danbury Line, a spur of the New Haven line that runs from Norwalk to Danbury. Rail service was suspended and replaced with buses on a section of the line between Norwalk and Wilton, the MTA said.

Norwalk police said Commerce Street, where the train collided with the truck, reopened around 3 p.m. Local police referred questions to the MTA.

