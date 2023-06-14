Close
Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold at convenience store in Scottsdale

Jun 14, 2023

PHOENIX — A Mega Millions player is set to be $40,000 richer after a winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Scottsdale on Tuesday.

The slip was sold at the Convenient Corner Market near 92nd Street and Cactus Road.

The ticket matched four of the five selected numbers plus the Mega Ball for a $10,000 win that was boosted by a 4X Megaplier bonus.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 8, 10, 19, 44 and 47 with a Mega Ball number of 4.

The odds of winning $10,000 in the draw game are 1 in 931,001 while the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

The next Mega Millions drawing, set for Friday, has an estimated jackpot of $281 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

