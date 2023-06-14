Close
28-year-old woman accused of posing as Louisiana high school student

Jun 14, 2023, 11:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who enrolled at a Louisiana high school and posed as a 17-year-old student has been arrested along with her mother, authorities said.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez Serrano and her mother, Marta Elizabeth Serrano Alvarado, 46, both of Boutte, were arrested Tuesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Each are charged with a one count of injuring public record.

Serrano-Alvarado used a fake passport and birth certificate to register and enroll her daughter at Hahnville High School for the 2022-2023 school year, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not provide details about why she did so or whether authorities suspect anything inappropriate occurred during Gutierrez-Serrano’s time at the school.

Four days after the school year ended on May 25, an internal investigation began after the St. Charles Parish School System received a tip that a female student at Hahnville High School believed to be 17 may actually have been in her mid-20s, the sheriff’s office said.

It was unknown if either woman has an attorney who could comment on the arrests.

“The school system will enhance processes to determine the authenticity of enrollment documents for current and future students as well as modify policy and procedures as warranted,” the school system said in a statement late Tuesday, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. “As this is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, no further information or specifics may be shared at this time.”

This is not the first time this year that an adult has been accused of posing as a U.S. high school student. In January, a 29-year-old woman judge in May allowed her to enter a pretrial intervention program.

