Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side

Jun 14, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was e...

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered May 30, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death. (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre said Wednesday that she saw her right arm “get blown open in two places” by a gunman and cried “Mommy” after realizing her 97-year-old mother had been shot and killed by her side in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jewish people.

Andrea Wedner was the government’s last witness as prosecutors wrapped up their case against Robert Bowers, who burst into the Tree of Life synagogue building with a military-style rifle and other weaponry and opened fire, shooting anyone he could find.

Bowers killed 11 worshippers and injured seven other people, including five police officers, in the 2018 attack. The 50-year-old truck driver is charged with 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

Bowers’ attorneys did not put on a defense after the prosecution rested, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations on Thursday.

Assuming the jury returns a conviction, the trial would enter what’s expected to be a lengthy penalty phase, with the same jurors deciding Bowers’ sentence: life in prison or the death penalty. Bowers’ attorneys, who have focused their efforts on trying to save his life.

Federal prosecutors ended their case against Bowers on Wednesday with some of the most harrowing and heartbreaking testimony of the trial so far.

Wedner told jurors that Sabbath services had started five or 10 minutes earlier when she heard a crashing sound in the building’s lobby, followed by gunfire. She said her mother, Rose Mallinger, asked her, “What do we do?”

Wedner said she had a “clear memory” of the gunman and his rifle.

“We were filled with terror — it was indescribable. We thought we were going to die,” she said.

Wedner called 911 and was on the line when she and her mother were shot. She testified that she checked her mother’s pulse and realized, “I knew she wouldn’t survive.” As SWAT officers entered the chapel, Wedner said, she kissed her fingers and touched them to her dead mother, cried “Mommy,” and stepped over another victim on her way out. She said she was the sole survivor in that section of the synagogue.

Her account capped a prosecution case in which other survivors also testified about the toxic online presence in which he praised Hitler, espoused white supremacy and ranted incessantly against Jews.

The defense has suggested Bowers acted not out of religious hatred but rather a delusional belief that Jews were enabling genocide by helping immigrants settle in the United States.

Also testifying Wednesday was Pittsburgh SWAT Officer Timothy Matson, who was critically wounded while responding to the rampage.

He told jurors that he and another officer broke down the door to the darkened room where Bowers had holed up and was immediately knocked off his feet by blasts from Bowers’ gun. Matson, who stands 6 foot 4 and weighed 310 pounds at the time of the shooting, said he made his way to the stairs and was placed on a stretcher, and remembers thinking, “I must be in bad shape.”

Matson was shot seven times, including in the head, knee, shin and elbow, and has endured 25 surgeries to repair the damage, but he testified he would go through the door again.

United States News

Associated Press

Harvard Medical School morgue manager, 4 others indicted in theft, sale of human remains

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in connection with the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday. Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

28-year-old woman accused of posing as Louisiana high school student

HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who enrolled at a Louisiana high school and posed as a 17-year-old student has been arrested along with her mother, authorities said. Martha Jessenia Gutierrez Serrano and her mother, Marta Elizabeth Serrano Alvarado, 46, both of Boutte, were arrested Tuesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in a federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile 2018 arrests of two Black men at one of the chain’s Philadelphia locations. Shannon Phillips […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Reinstatement ordered for Oklahoma officers who fatally shot unarmed Black man

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Two southwest Oklahoma police officers who fatally shot an unarmed Black man have been ordered by an arbitrator to be reinstated, according to an attorney for the two officers. Ex-Lawton Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan were fired following the December 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Quadry Sanders while investigating reports […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a fede...

Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes objects to $250 monthly restitution payments proposed by government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. The U.S. filed a motion last week asking the court to correct “clerical […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Interstate 25 in Denver, police said. The men were riding together in the same vehicle on Tuesday, police said. They stopped their vehicle in the righthand lane near a busy interchange and the passenger got out and approached […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side