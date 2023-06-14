Close
Buckeye man accused of driving into girlfriend during argument

Jun 14, 2023, 12:15 PM

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A Buckeye man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving into his girlfriend during an argument last month, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding and yelling for help near Yuma and Rainbow roads around 5:30 p.m. on May 26, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Neighbors were assisting the victim when officers arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for significant injuries, police said.

Investigators learned that 42-year-old Adrian Cabrales allegedly was arguing with his girlfriend when he got into his Jeep, ran into her and drove away, police said.

Buckeye police took Cabrales into custody in Avondale on Tuesday without incident.

He was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, hit and run and probation violations. Bond was set at $752,050.

