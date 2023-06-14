Close
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

Jun 14, 2023, 9:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — Two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Interstate 25 in Denver, police said.

The men were riding together in the same vehicle on Tuesday, police said. They stopped their vehicle in the righthand lane near a busy interchange and the passenger got out and approached another car, which had also stopped. The driver of the second vehicle apparently opened fire on the passenger, police said.

The shooting suspect started to drive away, but the other driver grabbed onto that vehicle and the shooting suspect fired at him too, causing the victim to fall, police said.

A Denver detective who happened to be driving by when the shooting happened, followed the suspect’s vehicle and called for uniformed officers to arrest the 25-year-old driver. He was arrested during a traffic stop without incident.

Police have not released any information about what happened before the cars pulled over.

