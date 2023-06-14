Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s a look at a rarely counted population of Arizonans experiencing homelessness

Jun 14, 2023, 10:45 AM

PHOENIX — Each year volunteers fan out across the state to get what is called a “point-in-time” count of people experiencing homelessness.

The count focuses on individuals living in emergency shelters and those living on the street in places like The Zone in downtown Phoenix.

There is a population mostly missed by these counts, those living in RV parks, motels, campgrounds, and other non-traditional arrangements.

The Census Bureau does take great effort to reach these people for the once-a-decade count.

The census refers to this category of people as living in “non-institutional group quarters.” This category is an umbrella for short-term living conditions for Americans that can participate in the labor force.

The category ranges from college dorms to emergency shelters.

This story is posted in partnership with ABC15. Click to read the full story.

