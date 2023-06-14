Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Woman comes forward to accuse lawyer of 2007 rape in Boston, wants to face him in court

Jun 14, 2023, 7:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A woman who has accused a New Jersey man of raping her 16 years ago in Boston says she felt that her freedom had been taken away from her that night, and she wants to face him in court.

“It’s been horrible. A big part of my life stopped that day,” Lori Pinkham told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Wednesday. “I couldn’t work. I didn’t want to spend time with anybody. Every day, I’ve lived in fear.”

Matthew Nilo, 35, a lawyer from Weehawken, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty in a Boston courtroom last week to several charges, including three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery. The charges stem from four attacks that happened in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood from August 2007 through December 2008 — a time that authorities say Nilo lived in the city.

A prosecutor said authorities helped tie him to the attacks by getting DNA from a drinking glass he had used.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Pinkham appeared on camera with her mother publicly and agreed to be identified for the “Good Morning America” interview.

Pinkham said she was at a club that she was doing promotions for in 2007. She was 23 at the time. As she was walking to her car, she said Nilo pulled up in his car and asked if she needed a ride. She said she was OK — and then she saw he had a gun in his hand.

“He just said, ‘Get in the car.’ And I just got really scared, and I got in the car.” She said he drove and stopped in Charlestown. She said she tried to run away, but he caught up and raped her.

When asked if she was confident Nilo was the guy, Pinkham said, “Yes, absolutely.” She said she’d face him in court to let him know that she isn’t scared of him.

She said she would testify against him if asked by prosecutors.

An email seeking comment was sent to Nilo’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo. On Monday, Cataldo told a judge that Nilo was prepared to post the $500,000 bail that was set last week. A call to a spokesperson for the Suffolk County sheriff’s department asking if Nilo had been released was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Cataldo questioned the legality of his client’s DNA being taken without a warrant at last week’s hearing.

Nilo is due back in court on July 13.

United States News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevate...

Associated Press

How Pennsylvania plans to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro prepared Wednesday to announce how Pennsylvania plans to replace a collapsed section of an important East Coast highway as investigators look into why a truck hauling gasoline went out of control on an off-ramp and flipped on its side, igniting a fire. Three days have passed since the fire […]

8 hours ago

This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research vessel...

Associated Press

Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88

Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88. Payne made the discovery in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda in which a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds documented while listening for Russian submarines. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Isle Royale wolves continue recovery after nearly dying out, while park’s moose decline

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Gray wolves are thriving at Isle Royale National Park five years after authorities began a last-ditch attempt to prevent the species from dying out on the Lake Superior island chain, scientists said Wednesday. Meanwhile, the park’s moose population continues a sharp but needed decline. Overpopulation of the lumbering mammals were […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sudden deaths of all five meerkats at the Philadelphia Zoo this month were apparently caused by an accidental poisoning linked to a dye that is used to mark the animals, zoo officials said, but an investigation into the deaths remains ongoing. The meerkats — named Nkosi, Lula, Nya, Kgala, and Ari […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan...

Associated Press

Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement

A associates described by authorities as fellow followers of a white nationalist movement. Federal prosecutors had recommended 30 days of imprisonment for Paul Lovley, who lived in Halethorpe, Maryland. Lovley, 24, worked as an information technology specialist for the NSA before riot on the Jan. 6, 2021, according to prosecutors. NSA spokesperson Cameron Potts referred […]

8 hours ago

File - Stacks of clothing are shown on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in ...

Associated Press

Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Woman comes forward to accuse lawyer of 2007 rape in Boston, wants to face him in court