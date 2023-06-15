Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

English band The 1975 announces tour stop in Glendale this October

Jun 15, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Facebook Photo/The 1975)...

(Facebook Photo/The 1975)

(Facebook Photo/The 1975)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — English band The 1975 announced a stop in the Valley as part of their upcoming North American tour later this year.

The four-member band is slated to bring their “Still … At Their Very Best” tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 5.

Presales begin next week, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

“The 1975 ‘Still … at their very best’ will set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production,” according to a press release from the arena.

The tour announcement comes several months after the release of their most recent album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

RELATED STORIES

The 1975, which formed in 2002 in the United Kingdom, is known for a variety of songs from over the years, such as “The Sound,” “I’m In Love With You,” “Be My Mistake” and “Robbers.”

The band was also recently crowned the “Best Rock/Alternative Act” at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Valley fans last saw the band perform at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix in November 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo provided by Aaron Arnold)...

KTAR.com

High school teacher in Phoenix wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A high school teacher in Phoenix was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for May

1 day ago

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)...

KTAR.com

Some Arizona marijuana products voluntarily recalled due to possible aspergillus, salmonella

Some Arizona marijuana products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential aspergillus and salmonella contamination, health officials said Wednesday.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)...

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold at convenience store in Scottsdale

A Mega Millions player in Scottsdale is set to be $40,000 richer after the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Stock image of a prison cell. Charles St. George Kirkland, a Paradise Valley man who pleaded guilty...

KTAR.com

Paradise Valley man sentenced to 9 years in prison for $50M tax fraud scheme

A Paradise Valley man who pleaded guilty to a $50 million tax fraud scheme was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday, authorities said.

1 day ago

Mugshot of Adrian Cabrales, a Buckeye man who was arrested Tuesday, June 14, 2023, for allegedly dr...

KTAR.com

Buckeye man accused of driving into girlfriend during argument

A Buckeye man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving into his girlfriend during an argument last month, authorities said.

1 day ago

(KTAR News Screenshot)...

KTAR Newsroom

Watch replay of KTAR News roundtable on homelessness in the Valley

Watch the replay as KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15, hosts a roundtables with experts, lawmakers, journalists and more.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

English band The 1975 announces tour stop in Glendale this October