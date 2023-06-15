PHOENIX — English band The 1975 announced a stop in the Valley as part of their upcoming North American tour later this year.

The four-member band is slated to bring their “Still … At Their Very Best” tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 5.

Presales begin next week, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

“The 1975 ‘Still … at their very best’ will set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production,” according to a press release from the arena.

The tour announcement comes several months after the release of their most recent album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

The 1975, which formed in 2002 in the United Kingdom, is known for a variety of songs from over the years, such as “The Sound,” “I’m In Love With You,” “Be My Mistake” and “Robbers.”

The band was also recently crowned the “Best Rock/Alternative Act” at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Valley fans last saw the band perform at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix in November 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

