Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3%

Jun 14, 2023, 5:36 AM

File - Stacks of clothing are shown on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in ...

File - Stacks of clothing are shown on display in a Costco warehouse Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Thornton, Colo. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for May, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease in the face of repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said Wednesday, the smallest year-over-year gain since Dec. 2020.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation was up 0.2% last from April and 2.8% from a year earlier.

Unleashed by an unexpectedly strong economic recovery from 2020’s COVID-19 recession, inflation began to rise in 2021 and last year reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 10 times in the past 15 months. At their meeting Wednesday, Fed policymakers are expected to leave the rate alone to give themselves time to assess the impact the aggressive rate hikes have had on the economy.

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from a May 2022 — the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedmins...

Associated Press

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.” The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Albert Maghbouleh, far left, and Miles Santamour, 89, with Amigos de Jaibalito Foundation (A...

Associated Press

Report: 2020 US census helped guide distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual government spending

The head count of every U.S. resident in 2020 helped guide the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual federal spending, underscoring the importance of participating in the once-a-decade census, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. There were 353 federal assistance programs that used the Census Bureau data in 2021 […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on...

Associated Press

Texas court allows AG Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to move to Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial. It remains unclear, however, when Paxton might finally have his day in court on felony charges […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to being in early 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state. The Democratic governor held the bill-signing ceremony at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City,...

Associated Press

Gambling giant MGM says it did nothing wrong as ‘fraudster’ gambled online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling giant MGM Resorts International says it did nothing wrong in its dealings with a New York City man who accuses it of preying on his gambling addiction with repeated cash bonuses intended to keep him gambling. In court papers, MGM says Sam Antar, a twice-jailed “fraudster” who repeatedly victimized […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3%