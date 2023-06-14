Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Body found in bonfire pile within Tonto National Forest in central Arizona

Jun 14, 2023

(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)

PHOENIX — A body was found in a bonfire pile within the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona earlier this week, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service Monday around 7 a.m. about a body that had been found in a remote desert area.

The body was found at the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of metro Phoenix, according to ABC15.

Authorities said the body has not yet been identified.

MCSO’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

No additional information is available.

