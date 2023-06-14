PHOENIX — A body was found in a bonfire pile within the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona earlier this week, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service Monday around 7 a.m. about a body that had been found in a remote desert area.

The body was found at the Bulldog Canyon (Hackamore) OHV recreation area, northeast of metro Phoenix, according to ABC15.

Authorities said the body has not yet been identified.

MCSO’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

No additional information is available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.