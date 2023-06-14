Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street futures mixed with Fed rate call imminent

Jun 13, 2023, 10:24 PM

FILE - People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 21, 2023. Stocks are...

FILE - People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 21, 2023. Stocks are dipping on Wall Street, Wednesday, April 5, and Treasury yields are dropping following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Wall Street futures are mixed Wednesday ahead of an interest rate policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and new inflation data.

Futures for the Dow fell about 0.1% before the bell and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%.

A cooler reading on U.S. inflation on Tuesday buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will announce that it is skipping an interest rate hike after its meeting Wednesday.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index hit a 14-month high after official data Tuesday showed U.S. consumer inflation eased to 4% over a year earlier in May from the previous month’s 4.9%. It was less than half last June’s peak of 9.1% but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Two Fed board members have said the U.S. central bank should put off a hike while it studies the impact of previous increases.

“The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause,” Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report.

It is hoped that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to cool economic activity in a bid to extinguish surging inflation.

Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to increase bets for the Fed to announce no change to interest rates. That would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike, though the expectation is for the Fed to resume raising rates in July even if it holds steady this week.

Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases off rate hikes.

Many investors came into this year predicting a recession would hit in the third quarter, which is two weeks away. Yet a resilient job market has propped up economic activity.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.9%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,228.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 33,502.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost less than 0.6% to 19,408.42.

The Kospi in South Korea was off 0.7% at 2,619.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,161.70.

India’s Sensex added 0.2% to 63,244.17. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $70.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.18 to $75.47 per barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session to $74.29.

The dollar declined to 140.02 yen from Tuesday’s 140.29 yen. The euro gained to $1.0807 from $1.0790.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite rallied 0.8%.

—-

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

File - Columbia University class of 2020 graduates pose for photographs on Commencement Day on Wedn...

Associated Press

It might seem tempting to not pay your student loans. Here’s why that’s a bad idea

NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. More than 40 million Americans will […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Cows graze in a field at a farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. The USDA trying to stre...

Associated Press

US beefs up campaign to ensure accurate animal welfare claims on meat, poultry packaging

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it hopes to weed out false or misleading animal-welfare claims on meat and poultry packaging with new guidance and testing. The claims __ such as “pasture-raised,” “humanely raised,” and “raised without antibiotics” __ are increasingly popular with consumers and allow producers to charge a premium. Perdue “free range” […]

5 hours ago

FILE - An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the American ...

Associated Press

Democrats and Republicans share core values but still distrust each other

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans on the right and the left have a lot more in common than they might think — including their strong distrust of each other. A survey published on Wednesday finds that when asked about core values including fairness, compassion and personal responsibility, about nine in 10 Democrats and Republicans agreed they […]

5 hours ago

Ethan Joseph, vineyard manager and head wine grower for Shelburne Vineyards in Shelburne, Vt., talk...

Associated Press

Federal assistance sought for northeastern vineyards, orchards hit by late frost

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they have ever seen. Some states are seeking federal disaster declarations, which would make […]

1 day ago

Actor Brooks Reeves, in the role of Mather Byles, center, receives assistance with his costume from...

Associated Press

Historic Boston church where the Revolution was sparked to host its first play

BOSTON (AP) — Old North Church played a pivotal role in the nation’s fight for independence and has continued to be an active house of worship for 300 years. Today, one of Boston’s most popular tourist attractions is also, for the first time, a theater hosting an original play. “Revolution’s Edge,” set the day before […]

1 day ago

FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to prevent M...

Associated Press

Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A plan to prevent Milwaukee from going bankrupt, struck between Republican lawmakers, leaders in the heavily Democratic city and Gov. Tony Evers, was expected to win bipartisan approval Wednesday in the Wisconsin Legislature. The measure is part of a larger deal reached with the Democratic governor and Republicans who control the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Stock market today: Wall Street futures mixed with Fed rate call imminent