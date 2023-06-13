Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned

Jun 13, 2023, 3:55 PM

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The firs...

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student at the Virginia school has resigned from her position, school officials said Tuesday, June 13, more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Denise Lavoie, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The first-grade teacher who was she sued the district for $40 million.

The last day of Abby Zwerner’s contract was Monday, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement. The district said that Zwerner notified human resources in March that she wouldn’t be returning next school year.

Zwerner, 25, can’t get up out of bed.”

Zwerner filed her lawsuit in early April, alleging that school officials ignored multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a violent mood that day.

The school board has pushed back, asking a judge to dismiss the case and arguing that Zwerner should get workers compensation instead.

WAVY-TV first reported that Zwerner no longer worked for the district on Tuesday. In an interview with the station, an attorney for Zwerner characterized her departure as a firing.

Lawyer Jeffrey Breit cited an email that school officials sent Zwerner in May, stating they had “processed a separation of employment for you effective the close of business 06/12/2023.”

Breit told WAVY: “I don’t’ think you can read this any other way than you’ve been fired. And that’s what she thinks. She doesn’t understand it; there’s no other communication.”

Newport News Public Schools refuted Breit’s claim in a statement Tuesday.

“Every employee who is separating from the school division receives a similar communication,” the district said.

The school system also provided emails between the district and Zwerner in which the teacher wrote: “I wish to resign. Thank you.”

Breit did not respond to an email and a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Zwerner’s resignation is yet another development in the aftermath of the shooting, which has reverberated through the shipbuilding city of about 180,000 people near the Atlantic coast.

The boy who shot Zwerner had used his mother’s gun. His mother, Deja Taylor, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.

Taylor is facing charges on the state level of felony child neglect and reckless storage of a firearm. A trial for those counts is set for August.

Meanwhile, Zwerner’s $40 million lawsuit is pending.

Zwerner’s attorneys have said school officials knew the boy “had a history of random violence” at school and at home, including an episode the year before in which he “strangled and choked” his kindergarten teacher.

“Teachers’ concerns with John Doe’s behavior (were) regularly brought to the attention of Richneck Elementary School administration, and the concerns were always dismissed,” the lawsuit states.

In asking a judge to dismiss the case, the school board has argued that Zwerner’s injuries fall under the state’s workers compensation act.

The school board rejected Zwerner’s claim that she could reasonably expect to work with young children who pose no danger, pointing to numerous incidents of violence against teachers across the U.S. and in Newport News.

“While in an ideal world, young children would not pose any danger to others, including their teachers, this is sadly not reality,” the board stated.

The school board said Zwerner has refused to accept workers compensation.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump stops by Cuban eatery after court appearance

Follow along for live updates on classified documents. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

19 hours ago

Guests respond as Broadway Inspirational Voices performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South L...

Associated Press

Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.” “To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It was […]

19 hours ago

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street betwee...

Associated Press

Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say

A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...

Associated Press

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city. In an order signed Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said […]

19 hours ago

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White ...

Associated Press

Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Tokyo this week for talks with his counterparts from Japan, Philippines and South Korea. Sullivan will also take part in “the first-ever trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Philippine, and U.S. national security advisers” while in Japan, the White House […]

19 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in S...

Associated Press

Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust,” prosecutors are accusing, saying she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that the actor used. They leveled […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned