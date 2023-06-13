Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Starbucks denies claims that it’s banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical

Jun 13, 2023, 3:50 PM

Pedestrians pass a Starbucks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, ...

Pedestrians pass a Starbucks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. Starbucks is denying union organizers' claims that it banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays in its U.S. stores after Target and other brands experienced backlash. The Seattle coffee giant says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash.

But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ people. In some cases, the union said, managers told workers that Pride displays were a safety concern, citing recent incidents at Target where some angry customers tipped over merchandise and confronted workers.

“There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities, including for U.S. Pride month in June,” the Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday in a statement.

Starbucks has been outspoken in its support for LGBTQ+ employees for decades and said Tuesday that support is “unwavering.” It extended full health benefits to same-sex partners in 1988 and added health coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.

The company is also currently selling Pride-themed tumblers in its stores designed by Toronto artist Tim Singleton, who is gay.

But Ian Miller, a union organizer and Starbucks supervisor in Olney, Maryland, said the company’s tone has changed this year, citing his own store manager informing him that he needed prior approval to put up Pride decorations and that the company was seeking more “uniformity” in its stores.

The manager also allegedly cited the backlash against Bud Light when it partnered with a transgender influencer and then tried to walk back its support. Its U.S. sales subsequently plummeted.

Miller said the manager ultimately let an employee put up small rainbow flags in the store, but the company credit card wasn’t used to buy them, as had been allowed in the past.

“It’s disrespectful and counterintuitive,” Miller said.

Miller’s manager declined to comment Tuesday when contacted by The Associated Press. Starbucks didn’t respond to questions about the policies at Miller’s store.

Miller’s store is one of more than 300 Starbucks stores that has voted to unionize since 2021. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

United States News

Associated Press

Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard was blocked by a federal judge Tuesday, giving more time for an antitrust review of the deal. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled in support of a temporary restraining order sought by the Federal Trade Commission […]

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump stops by Cuban eatery after court appearance

Follow along for live updates on classified documents. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

19 hours ago

Guests respond as Broadway Inspirational Voices performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South L...

Associated Press

Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.” “To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It was […]

19 hours ago

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street betwee...

Associated Press

Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say

A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...

Associated Press

Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk’s office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city. In an order signed Monday, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said […]

19 hours ago

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White ...

Associated Press

Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Tokyo this week for talks with his counterparts from Japan, Philippines and South Korea. Sullivan will also take part in “the first-ever trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Philippine, and U.S. national security advisers” while in Japan, the White House […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Starbucks denies claims that it’s banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical