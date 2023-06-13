Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Jersey doctor who sexually abused patients has been threatened in jail, lawyers say

Jun 13, 2023, 3:43 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A gynecologist accused of molesting hundreds of patients during a decadeslong career has faced threats and extortion in a federal jail by other inmates who know he was convicted of sex crimes, his lawyers said Tuesday in asking that he be sentenced to three years in prison, far less than the decades he could be forced to serve.

Robert Hadden, 64, of Englewood, New Jersey, has been targeted in part because people at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn falsely believe he is a child molester, the lawyers wrote in a presentence submission in Manhattan federal court.

Hadden was convicted in January after a two-week trial in which nine former patients told of being abused sexually during examinations, when they were most vulnerable. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24, though victims will be permitted to make statements on June 28.

Since the trial, Hadden “has been repeatedly threatened with violence and forced to hand over his commissary items, from food to stamps, or be beaten up. He goes through each day in fear, trying to stay in his cell as much as possible, coming out only for showers and family phone calls,” his lawyers said.

“He jumps at every noise and his hands tremble almost constantly. His skin is covered with rashes. He has already lost 35 pounds,” they added.

The lawyers said he was trying to cope with the jail conditions through religious activities and by tutoring other inmates.

Hadden’s conviction in federal court on four counts of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them carries a potential penalty of decades in prison.

In 2016, Hadden pleaded guilty in state court to allegations involving a smaller number of women than the charges in federal court. His plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office required him to surrender his medical license but didn’t require any jail time.

Hadden worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals — Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital — until complaints about his attacks shut down his career a decade ago. The institutions have agreed to pay more than $236 million to settle civil claims by more than 200 former patients.

At trial, Hadden’s lawyers did not contest his molestation of patients. They said his state court plea covered those crimes and that federal charges alleging patients from New Jersey and Nevada crossed state lines to be sexually abused were inappropriate since he didn’t know where they came from.

A message left with the Bureau of Prisons for comment was not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors, who will file their presentence submission at a later date, declined comment.

United States News

Associated Press

Senate just barely confirms Bernstein as Biden’s economic adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49. Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The firs...

Associated Press

School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned

The first-grade teacher who was she sued the district for $40 million. The last day of Abby Zwerner’s contract was Monday, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement. The district said that Zwerner notified human resources in March that she wouldn’t be returning next school year. Zwerner, 25, can’t get up out of bed.” […]

16 hours ago

Pedestrians pass a Starbucks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Starbucks denies claims that it’s banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical

Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ […]

16 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

North Carolina Republicans send green investment ban to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A ban on green investing has cleared North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature as part of a broader Republican crusade against big businesses that champion sustainability and workplace diversity. The measure, which won final legislative approval Tuesday, bans state agencies from using “environmental, social and governance” standards to screen potential investments, award contracts […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles City council member Curren Price Jr., speaks at the Paradise Baptist Church in L...

Associated Press

Los Angeles city councilman charged with embezzlement and perjury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Los Angeles city councilman with embezzlement and perjury Tuesday in the latest criminal case to upend the scandal-plagued governing board of the nation’s second-largest city. Curren Price, Jr. faces five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, according […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their prop...

Associated Press

Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A’s passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Tuesday after being approved by the Nevada Senate, but not before lawmakers amended the measure to strengthen its benefits for the community. The 13-8 Senate vote marks another step as the bill moves […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

New Jersey doctor who sexually abused patients has been threatened in jail, lawyers say