Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Army renames Louisiana base for Black WWI hero who received Medal of Honor

Jun 13, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT JOHNSON, La. (AP) — A U.S. Army base in western Louisiana was renamed Tuesday to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.

Fort Johnson had previously been named after a Confederate commander, Leonidas Polk. The renaming is part of the U.S. military’s efforts to address historic racial injustice — work that included changing the names of nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers.

“Sgt. William Henry Johnson embodied the warrior spirit, and we are deeply honored to bear his name,” Brig. Gen. David Garner, the commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, said in a post on Twitter.

While serving on the front lines of France in 1918, Johnson fought off a German night raid near the Argonne Forest, according to the National Museum of the United States Army.

Johnson was wounded 21 times while beating back the attacking forces. He also prevented a wounded Black comrade from being taken prisoner when, after running out of grenades and ammunition, he killed two German soldiers with his knife.

“His frantic attacks broke the German morale and the enemy raiding party retreated,” the Army museum’s biography of Johnson says.

He survived the war, and former President Theodore Roosevelt named him one of the five bravest Americans to serve in the conflict. He insisted he was no hero, and the Army biography quotes him as saying, “There wasn’t anything so fine about it. Just fought for my life. A rabbit would have done that.”

His brave actions were recognized nearly a century later when he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015 “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

However, Johnson’s actions were not recognized by the Army, which denied him a disability allowance and did not award him a Purple Heart. Due to his injuries, he struggled after returning home to Albany, New York, and died of a heart condition in 1929. He was 32 years old.

The current process of renaming nine Army posts marks the first time bases will be named after Black soldiers and women.

Earlier this month, Fort Bragg in North Carolina became Fort Moore last month.

The original naming process involved members of local communities, although Black residents were left out of the conversations. Bases were named after soldiers born or raised nearby, no matter how effectively they performed their duties. Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg is widely regarded among historians as a poor leader who did not have the respect of his troops.

United States News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. The firs...

Associated Press

School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned

The first-grade teacher who was she sued the district for $40 million. The last day of Abby Zwerner’s contract was Monday, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement. The district said that Zwerner notified human resources in March that she wouldn’t be returning next school year. Zwerner, 25, can’t get up out of bed.” […]

16 hours ago

Pedestrians pass a Starbucks in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Starbucks denies claims that it’s banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical

Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ […]

16 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...

Associated Press

North Carolina Republicans send green investment ban to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A ban on green investing has cleared North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature as part of a broader Republican crusade against big businesses that champion sustainability and workplace diversity. The measure, which won final legislative approval Tuesday, bans state agencies from using “environmental, social and governance” standards to screen potential investments, award contracts […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles City council member Curren Price Jr., speaks at the Paradise Baptist Church in L...

Associated Press

Los Angeles city councilman charged with embezzlement and perjury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Los Angeles city councilman with embezzlement and perjury Tuesday in the latest criminal case to upend the scandal-plagued governing board of the nation’s second-largest city. Curren Price, Jr. faces five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, according […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their prop...

Associated Press

Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A’s passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Tuesday after being approved by the Nevada Senate, but not before lawmakers amended the measure to strengthen its benefits for the community. The 13-8 Senate vote marks another step as the bill moves […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, ...

Associated Press

Trump’s historic federal arraignment was virtually invisible to the public

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s federal arraignment in Miami on Tuesday was historic — yet virtually invisible to the public. In an era when people are accustomed to instantly available images and sounds of important events, Trump’s not-guilty plea to charges of hoarding classified documents was a step back in time. Hundreds […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Army renames Louisiana base for Black WWI hero who received Medal of Honor