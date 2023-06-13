Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

80-year-old man killed after being hit by sedan in Peoria

Jun 13, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near the area of Peoria and 99th avenues in Peoria, police said.

Police responded to a call of an injury accident around 2:54 p.m. to a crash involving a red 4-door sedan and a pedestrian, identified as Colin Thorpe of Peoria, according to a press release.

A preliminary investigation found Thorpe was attempting to cross Peoria Avenue mid-block north to south when he was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound.

RELATED STORIES

The 80-year-old died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the red sedan was not injured and remained on the scene throughout the investigation, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. However, there were no signs of the driver of the vehicle being impaired and it appeared to be a traffic accident, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch speaks at a news conference on Monday, June 23, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown

Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are living on the streets in the metro Phoenix area.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Rescue Mission)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County working to combat homelessness through various services, funding

Maricopa County has been launching services through various forms of funding in an effort to connect those most in need of help.

19 hours ago

Firefighters rescued a woman from from a fire on the second floor of a Scottsdale apartment comple...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale firefighters rescue woman from 2nd-floor apartment blaze

Firefighters rescued a woman from a blaze on the second floor of a Scottsdale apartment complex Tuesday.

19 hours ago

suspect, left, accused of shooting victim, right, at where they worked over previous dispute...

SuElen Rivera

Glendale coworkers were allegedly in a dispute prior to fatal Little Caesars shooting

More details have emerged about the arrest of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Little Caesars coworker in Glendale on Friday.

19 hours ago

File photo of egg cartons at a grocery story. The annual inflation rate in metro Phoenix, Arizona, ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix inflation at lowest level in 18 months, but still outpacing US rate

The annual inflation rate in metro Phoenix slowed to its lowest level in 18 months, but local inflation remains far ahead of the national rate.

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Mexican national sentenced to prison for smuggling people into Phoenix area

A Mexican national was sentenced to prison last week for his role in smuggling thousands of people from the U.S.- Mexico border to the Phoenix metro area. 

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

80-year-old man killed after being hit by sedan in Peoria