PHOENIX — An 80-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near the area of Peoria and 99th avenues in Peoria, police said.

Police responded to a call of an injury accident around 2:54 p.m. to a crash involving a red 4-door sedan and a pedestrian, identified as Colin Thorpe of Peoria, according to a press release.

A preliminary investigation found Thorpe was attempting to cross Peoria Avenue mid-block north to south when he was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound.

The 80-year-old died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the red sedan was not injured and remained on the scene throughout the investigation, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. However, there were no signs of the driver of the vehicle being impaired and it appeared to be a traffic accident, police said.

