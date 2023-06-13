Close
Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death months after landfill search

Jun 13, 2023, 2:57 PM | Updated: 4:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors filed a murder charge Tuesday in the death of a teenager whose remains have not been found despite an extraordinary monthslong search last year at a suburban Detroit landfill.

More than a dozen Detroit police officers wearing protective suits, respirators and goggles picked through tons of rotting summer trash for any trace of 17-year-old Zion Foster, a search that was finally halted in October. On Tuesday, Zion’s cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Brazier served a brief prison sentence last year after admitting he had lied to police during the investigation.

Brazier, 24, has publicly said that Zion, who lived in Eastpointe, suddenly became unconscious while they were smoking marijuana at a Detroit house in January 2022. But he denied having any role in her death.

“There is a compelling body of evidence” against Brazier, assistant prosecutor Ryan Elsey said in requesting that he be returned to jail without bond.

Zion “walked into his house late at night and she came out dead,” Elsey said. “She was put in the trunk of his car, and he disposed of her body in a dumpster. … This idea that this is just some innocent person standing here is not going to be beared out by the facts.”

Police said Zion’s body was placed in a trash bin. The contents eventually were transported to Pine Tree Acres landfill in Macomb County.

Defense attorney Tim Doty disputed that a homicide occurred and urged a magistrate to release Brazier with an electronic tether.

“He is not a threat to anybody,” Doty said.

Brazier, however, was returned to jail without bond.

___

