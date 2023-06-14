Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

CBP officers in Arizona seize $2.7 million worth of Totoaba Swim Bladders

Jun 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized about $2.7 million worth of highly sought after Totoaba Swim Bladders, authorities said Monday.

CBP officers working at the Mariposa trade facility at the Port of Nogales discovered the 270 swim bladders of the endangered Totoaba fish in a shipment of frozen fillets on April 13, according to a press release.

DNA testing revealed the bladders were the endangered species Totoaba macdonaldi endemic to the Gulf of California in Mexico.

The bladders, in traditional Chinese medicine, are supposed to have health benefits and are a cultural delicacy.

RELATED STORIES

“This find by our CBP officers, potentially the second largest seizure of Totoaba swim bladders nationwide, is an exceptional example of the job they do enforcing laws regarding all commodities entering the United States,” Guadalupe Ramirez, Tucson field office director of field operations, said in the release.

Totoaba fish have been an endangered species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 1979.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the smuggling attempt.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch speaks at a news conference on Monday, June 23, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown

Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are living on the streets in the metro Phoenix area.

23 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)...

Brandon Gray

80-year-old man killed after being hit by sedan in Peoria

An 80-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near the area of Peoria and 99th avenues in Peoria, police said. 

23 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Rescue Mission)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County working to combat homelessness through various services, funding

Maricopa County has been launching services through various forms of funding in an effort to connect those most in need of help.

23 hours ago

Firefighters rescued a woman from from a fire on the second floor of a Scottsdale apartment comple...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale firefighters rescue woman from 2nd-floor apartment blaze

Firefighters rescued a woman from a blaze on the second floor of a Scottsdale apartment complex Tuesday.

23 hours ago

suspect, left, accused of shooting victim, right, at where they worked over previous dispute...

SuElen Rivera

Glendale coworkers were allegedly in a dispute prior to fatal Little Caesars shooting

More details have emerged about the arrest of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Little Caesars coworker in Glendale on Friday.

23 hours ago

File photo of egg cartons at a grocery story. The annual inflation rate in metro Phoenix, Arizona, ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix inflation at lowest level in 18 months, but still outpacing US rate

The annual inflation rate in metro Phoenix slowed to its lowest level in 18 months, but local inflation remains far ahead of the national rate.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

CBP officers in Arizona seize $2.7 million worth of Totoaba Swim Bladders