Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County, state collaborate on $1.4M in homelessness support services

Jun 13, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:39 am

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security is providing Maricopa County with over $1.4 million as part of a partnership to combat homelessness.

The agreement is effective July 1 and will last through June 30, 2024, according to a Monday press release.

Maricopa County will administer the funding, which comes from federal and state sources.

“By working together, we can leverage resources, expertise and coordination to make a greater impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness,” Jacqueline Edwards, Maricopa County Human Services Director, said in the release.

“Maricopa County is pleased to partner with DES to provide immediate and long-term solutions to ensure that every individual in our community has access to safe housing and the support they need to exit homelessness sustainably.”

RELATED STORIES

Maricopa County was chosen as the recipient of the funding because of its history in effective resource utilization, management of multiple projects and its innovative homelessness program development, according to the release.

“Maricopa County continues to be an incredible partner of DES, and this effort is just the latest investment to help shelter individuals experiencing homelessness,” DES director Angie Rodgers said in the release.

“We look forward to ongoing collaboration as we continue to improve outcomes and place individuals into housing and onto paths toward long-term sustainability.”

Organizations that are set to receive funding will be announced after Wednesday’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Mexican national sentenced to prison for smuggling people into Phoenix area

A Mexican national was sentenced to prison last week for his role in smuggling thousands of people from the U.S.- Mexico border to the Phoenix metro area. 

11 hours ago

(AZ511 Photo)...

KTAR.com

Rollover crash in Tempe backs up traffic on Loop 202 during rush hour

A rollover crash caused heavy delays on the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe during Tuesday morning rush hour.

11 hours ago

Remnants of cleanup efforts at the Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 10, 2023. E...

Jim Cross

Without a Home: Arizona’s lack of affordable housing leaves some with nowhere to go

Experts say that while multiple factors are contributing to Arizona's homelessness problem, it all comes back to the lack of affordable housing.

11 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix to warm up again soon but don’t expect an early start to monsoon season

The official start to summer is about a week away and maybe by then, it'll feel like it in the metro Phoenix area.

11 hours ago

The Heard Museaum is hosting a community skate event. (The Heard Museum)...

Brandon Gray

Heard Museum to celebrate skateboarding culture, art and community

The Heard Museum is hosting an "unforgettable skate event" this weekend with clinics, workshops, board building and more.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Veterans Rescue Mission)...

SuElen Rivera

Valley pastor discusses purpose behind serving those experiencing homelessness

Pastor Jonathan McClain is a member of the organization who found himself a homeless combat veteran following the Iraq War. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Maricopa County, state collaborate on $1.4M in homelessness support services