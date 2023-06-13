PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security is providing Maricopa County with over $1.4 million as part of a partnership to combat homelessness.

The agreement is effective July 1 and will last through June 30, 2024, according to a Monday press release.

Maricopa County will administer the funding, which comes from federal and state sources.

“By working together, we can leverage resources, expertise and coordination to make a greater impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness,” Jacqueline Edwards, Maricopa County Human Services Director, said in the release.

“Maricopa County is pleased to partner with DES to provide immediate and long-term solutions to ensure that every individual in our community has access to safe housing and the support they need to exit homelessness sustainably.”

Maricopa County was chosen as the recipient of the funding because of its history in effective resource utilization, management of multiple projects and its innovative homelessness program development, according to the release.

“Maricopa County continues to be an incredible partner of DES, and this effort is just the latest investment to help shelter individuals experiencing homelessness,” DES director Angie Rodgers said in the release.

“We look forward to ongoing collaboration as we continue to improve outcomes and place individuals into housing and onto paths toward long-term sustainability.”

Organizations that are set to receive funding will be announced after Wednesday’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

