Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Jun 13, 2023, 5:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

United States News

Associated Press

10 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say

DENVER (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with […]

1 day ago

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Tr...

Associated Press

Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him

NEW YORK (AP) — When former President Donald Trump appears in federal court Tuesday, he will be joined at the defense table by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: his valet turned alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta. Nauta, a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before […]

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort Monday, June 12, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting […]

1 day ago

Participants hold a large transgender flag during the 31st annual Queens Pride Parade and Multicult...

Associated Press

Often sidelined at Pride, transgender and nonbinary people move front and center

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kara Murphy, a transgender woman helping to organize the Union County Pride in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, is heartened to see Pride celebrations across the country, big and small, shining a spotlight on transgender rights this year. “When we look and see who’s standing up for us, it kind […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit pits young climate change activists against a fossil fuel-friendly state at trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young people challenging Montana officials over inaction on climate change are expected back in state court on Tuesday in fossil fuel-friendly state. State officials have sought to downplay Montana’s contributions to global warming as the trial that opened Monday is being closely watched for possible legal precedents even though the scope […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving