Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy

Jun 12, 2023, 8:43 PM

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Paramount Calif., Monday, Ma...

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Paramount Calif., Monday, May 1, 2023. Late Monday, June 12, 2023, Newsom sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity, insisting President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president while refusing to say whether supporters have urged him to replace Biden on the 2024 ballot. (Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night, insisting President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president while refusing to say whether supporters have urged him to run against Biden on the 2024 ballot.

Asked if he believes Biden is “cognitively strong enough to be president,” Newsom said yes, adding that he talks with the president “all the time” and has traveled with him aboard Air Force One.

‘You never answered my question directly,” Hannity responded. “How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job.”

Newsom stammered somewhat before responding: “I’m not answering.”

Newsom has repeatedly said he has no interest in running for president, saying he completely supports Biden’s reelection campaign. In April, Newsom raised money for Biden during a fundraiser in Washington shortly after the president announced his reelection campaign.

But Newsom has continued to raise his national profile, fueling more speculation that he is laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign beyond 2024. After coasting to reelection as governor in 2022, Newsom took the millions of dollars left over in his campaign account to start a new political action committee.

Newsom said he plans to use the money to support Democrats running for office in Republican-dominated states like Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi. Last week, Newsom said the committee would campaign for a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to harden federal gun laws.

Fox News said Monday was Newsom’s first interview on the network since 2010, back when Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco. Since then, Newsom has often joined the chorus of criticism against the conservative news outlet from Democrats who object to its coverage of guns and how some of the network’s hosts have embraced former President Donald Trump.

Last year, Newsom conceded that Republicans were “winning right now” in part because he said Democrats were too timid, giving conservatives the most compelling narrative over the airwaves. He has since opted for a more confrontational style — which includes Fox News. Newsom has said he is a regular viewer of the network. Last year, his campaign paid for an ad on Fox News in Florida and urging residents there to “join us in California.”

“We need more of these kinds of conversations, and we need to not just accuse each other of misleading the American people, but I think confront each other in the context of providing opportunities to address some of the facts that are often omitted in terms of the conversations and topics we choose to pick up.”

Monday’s interview had plenty of confrontation, with Hannity and Newsom often talking over each other. Hannity noted California lost population for the first time in its history as a state while Newsom was in office, offering that as evidence that the policies of Newsom and his fellow Democrats have failed. That includes California’s income taxes, with a top rate of 13.3% that is the highest in the nation.

Newsom pushed back that only the wealthy pay that 13.3% income tax rate. He said that top tax rate was established before he was governor, emphasizing that he has opposed new tax increases on the wealthy, including campaigning against a proposal on the 2022 ballot that would have raised taxes on the wealthy to pay for more zero-emission vehicles and to help fight wildfires.

“I’ve never been a profligate Democrat. I’ve balanced budgets. We make the hard choices. I’m a business guy,” Newsom said.

The interview was recorded previously in Sacramento before airing on Monday night. Hannity defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ use of taxpayer funds to fly migrants to California.

“You are an open sanctuary state! Why don’t you embrace them,” Hannity asked

“We embrace everybody here,” Newsom said. “I sat down with these migrants. I talked to every single one of them. They were lied to, they were misled.”

But it wasn’t all criticism from Newsom. The governor said he had a good relationship with former Republican President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump “played no politics during COVID with California.”

“I’ve got a lot of critique from the left by saying that,” Newsom said.

While the interview took up the full hour of Hannity’s show on Monday, the two men still had more to talk about. Hannity said the rest of the interview will air later this week.

United States News

Associated Press

‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with […]

1 day ago

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am at Tr...

Associated Press

Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him

NEW YORK (AP) — When former President Donald Trump appears in federal court Tuesday, he will be joined at the defense table by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: his valet turned alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta. Nauta, a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before […]

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort Monday, June 12, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents

MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. Trump approached his Miami court date with characteristic bravado, insisting […]

1 day ago

Participants hold a large transgender flag during the 31st annual Queens Pride Parade and Multicult...

Associated Press

Often sidelined at Pride, transgender and nonbinary people move front and center

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kara Murphy, a transgender woman helping to organize the Union County Pride in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, is heartened to see Pride celebrations across the country, big and small, shining a spotlight on transgender rights this year. “When we look and see who’s standing up for us, it kind […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit pits young climate change activists against a fossil fuel-friendly state at trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young people challenging Montana officials over inaction on climate change are expected back in state court on Tuesday in fossil fuel-friendly state. State officials have sought to downplay Montana’s contributions to global warming as the trial that opened Monday is being closely watched for possible legal precedents even though the scope […]

1 day ago

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, du...

Associated Press

Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets sharing hugs while passing around the NBA championship trophy. Those scenes that, for almost a half-century, seemed impossible, then more recently started feeling inevitable, finally turned into reality Monday night. The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy