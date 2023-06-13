Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mexican national sentenced to prison for smuggling people into Phoenix area

Jun 13, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Mexican national was sentenced to prison last week for his role in smuggling thousands of people from the U.S.- Mexico border to the Phoenix metro area.

Manual Ochoa-Vasquez, 39, of Pasao Hondo Mexico, was sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Ochoa-Vasques pleaded guilty in December 2022, to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a year-long court-approved wiretap after finding out people were being smuggled from the U.S. border to a mechanic’s shop and several homes in the Phoenix metro area.

During the execution of search warrants, 54 undocumented non-citizens were found in the primary stash house operated by Ochoa-Vasquez and his co-conspirators. The investigation found the people being smuggled were detained at the stash house until their smuggling fees were paid, according to the press release.

Authorities said wire communications also revealed Ochoa-Vasquez and his co-conspirators sometimes threatened the families or sponsors of the people being smuggled if the smuggling fees were late.

During searches of Ochoa-Vasquez’s and his co-conspirator Carlos Barron-Arredondo’s residences, agents found guns, communication and over $1,4 million in cash were seized. Ledgers were also recovered which documented the smuggling of more than 7,000 people and ways co-conspirators had laundered the money gained format the smuggling operations, according to the DOJ.

Barron-Arredondo received a sentence of 57 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The remaining 13 co-conspirators, all who plead guilty and had various levels of culpability in the organization were given sentences ranging from time served to 63 months in prison.

 

 

 

Uncategorized

Promotions

KTAR Listener Advisory Board

1 day ago

...

Promotions

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Register for a chance to win tickets to Elvis Costello and The Imposters on June 18 at Arizona Financial Theatre.

16 days ago

Jeremy Hudson

testing onclick

PHOENIX — Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there are no full construction or maintenance closures that will shut down Valley freeways, as well as all state highways, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday night to limit impacts […]

18 days ago

FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....

Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.

3 months ago

Danny Shapiro

Who is running in 2022 related links

Testing. Follow @DannyShapiro13

7 months ago

Tyler Bassett

2022 Post-Election relateds

Follow @Tyler_Bassett

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Mexican national sentenced to prison for smuggling people into Phoenix area