PHOENIX – A Mexican national was sentenced to prison last week for his role in smuggling thousands of people from the U.S.- Mexico border to the Phoenix metro area.

Manual Ochoa-Vasquez, 39, of Pasao Hondo Mexico, was sentenced to 96 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Ochoa-Vasques pleaded guilty in December 2022, to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a year-long court-approved wiretap after finding out people were being smuggled from the U.S. border to a mechanic’s shop and several homes in the Phoenix metro area.

During the execution of search warrants, 54 undocumented non-citizens were found in the primary stash house operated by Ochoa-Vasquez and his co-conspirators. The investigation found the people being smuggled were detained at the stash house until their smuggling fees were paid, according to the press release.

Authorities said wire communications also revealed Ochoa-Vasquez and his co-conspirators sometimes threatened the families or sponsors of the people being smuggled if the smuggling fees were late.

During searches of Ochoa-Vasquez’s and his co-conspirator Carlos Barron-Arredondo’s residences, agents found guns, communication and over $1,4 million in cash were seized. Ledgers were also recovered which documented the smuggling of more than 7,000 people and ways co-conspirators had laundered the money gained format the smuggling operations, according to the DOJ.

Barron-Arredondo received a sentence of 57 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The remaining 13 co-conspirators, all who plead guilty and had various levels of culpability in the organization were given sentences ranging from time served to 63 months in prison.