Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit

Jun 12, 2023, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota abortion provider challenged one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws Monday, arguing the law “fragrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right of patients in the state to obtain the procedure to preserve their life or health.

The lawsuit initially filed last year by what was the conservative state’s sole abortion provider seeks to block a law signed by Gov. Doug Burgum. The law outlaws all abortions except in cases where women could face death or a “serious health risk” or pregnancies caused by rape and incest, but only in the first six weeks, when many women often don’t know they are pregnant.

It seems unlikely that a patient who is pregnant due to rape or incest could get an abortion “within such a narrow time frame” as six weeks, Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh told The Associated Press.

Conservative states have been working to restrict abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. Other states, such as neighboring Minnesota, have moved to protect abortion access.

North Dakota had a so-called trigger ban, passed in 2007, to outlaw virtually all abortions if the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned. The Red River Women’s Clinic last year challenged the now-repealed trigger ban as unconstitutional, and on Monday, attorneys for the clinic and several physicians throughout North Dakota filed an amended complaint targeting the new law. The clinic moved from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Bill sponsors pitched the changes as clearing up language in the state’s overlapping abortion laws, including the trigger ban and a 2013 law that sought to ban abortions as soon as cardiac activity is detected.

The new law includes a felony penalty for those who perform an abortion. The penalty excludes patients who undergo the procedure.

The law allows for treatment of ectopic and molar pregnancies, both nonviable complications.

The amended complaint says the new law “prevents pregnant people from accessing necessary, time-sensitive healthcare and threatens their lives, health, and fertility.” The complaint says the law also “flagrantly violates” what the state Supreme Court recently held as “a fundamental right to obtain an abortion to preserve (a patient’s) life or her health.”

Mehdizadeh said it is still “pretty confusing” what the law allows, such as “when people are actually allowed to provide an abortion under the exceptions.”

The new law’s death and health risk provisions are narrow, she said. They don’t include mental health conditions, which Mehdizadeh said can be caused or exacerbated by pregnancy and are “one of the most common causes of pregnancy-related death.”

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, the bill’s sponsor, said she expected the amended complaint, which she hadn’t read. She said the judge should dismiss the case and the plaintiffs should sue on the merits of the new law, “instead of amending an old case where the chapter (of state law) is no longer there.”

She attributed the “complaint about six weeks” to “some of the most liberal elements in our state.”

“I hope that if anybody experiences rape that they immediately, immediately go to a hospital and get a rape kit, get it taken care of so we can go after the rapist,” Myrdal said.

A state district court judge last year had temporarily blocked the trigger law and the court in March upheld the decision before the law was repealed.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen wrote in the majority opinion, “The North Dakota Constitution explicitly provides all citizens of North Dakota the right of enjoying and defending life and pursuing and obtaining safety. These rights implicitly include the right to obtain an abortion to preserve the woman’s life or health.”

The Legislature in response to the ruling added the “serious health risk” and molar pregnancy provisions to the bill, and put all of its language into a new chapter of state law. A molar pregnancy is when a tumor forms in the uterus.

Mehdizadeh said placing the law into a new section of code “is essentially an attempt to replace and repackage the trigger ban in defiance of the state’s high court and without any regard to the dangerous consequences to people’s health and lives.”

Myrdal said the move was to help the drafting process and to make the bill clearer.

Burgum, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, has said the new law “clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state.”

The amended complaint also adds several physicians licensed in obstetrics, gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine as plaintiffs, because “this ban has vague, confusing, and non-medical language that has left providers without any clarity over when they can provide abortion care, and threatens them with severe punishment if they do,” according Mehdizadeh.

United States News

Associated Press

Second UN peacekeeper dies following attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A second U.N. peacekeeper has died from injuries sustained during an attack in Mali’s northern Timbuktu region, an area where extremists continue to operate, the United Nations announced Monday. The attack Friday on a security patrol that was hit first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct small arms […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower is seen, April 19, 2012, behind a large stone identifying sig...

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Trial begins in tribes’ lawsuit over North Dakota redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two tribes are in federal court this week, trying to prove to a judge that North Dakota’s legislative district map dilutes Native American voters’ strength on their reservations. A trial began Monday in Fargo in the federal lawsuit brought last year by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

Associated Press

UN chief calls for coordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled “monster” demand coordinated global action — starting with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights, the U.N. chief said Monday. Secretary-General Antonio […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Students wounded in Michigan State shooting take steps toward lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two students who were among eight killed or wounded in a winter shooting at Michigan State University are taking steps toward suing the school. Attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, who survived the shooting, have filed notices of injury and allegations of building defects at Berkey Hall, where they […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stands in New York's Times Square during a...

Associated Press

New York City police commissioner, first woman to lead department, resigns after 18 months

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, is stepping down after 18 months on the job. Sewell, who was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, announced the resignation in an email to department staff Monday afternoon. “While my time here will come to a close, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT...

Associated Press

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label as he faces a second sexual assault allegation. Allen’s skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Clinic, physicians challenge revised North Dakota abortion laws in ongoing lawsuit