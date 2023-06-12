Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label

Jun 12, 2023, 2:34 PM

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT...

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Allen's has come to a halt after two woman accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them. Allen's label dropped the singer on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label as he faces a second sexual assault allegation.

Allen’s skyrocketing career has come to a halt over two lawsuits, including one filed by his former day-to-day manager, who alleges Allen raped her and that his management team failed to protect her from his predatory behavior.

BBR Music Group said in a statement Monday that the Nashville-based label “has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

The first lawsuit, filed in May and first reported by Variety, accused Allen of sexual trafficking, battery and assault. It also accused the artist management company, Wide Open Music and founder Ash Bowers, of gross negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Both plaintiffs are identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuits.

The first accuser’s suit said the management team knew that Allen was sexually harassing her while she was assigned to work with him and that when she complained and asked to be reassigned, she was terminated from her job.

As a result, Allen was dropped by his publicity company, Full Coverage Communications, and suspended by his previous management company, The Familie, and his booking agency, UTA.

A second lawsuit filed on Friday was filed by a woman who said she met Allen on a plane. She alleged that Allen secretly filmed her on his phone during a sexual assault. After discovering the phone, she said she took it from the hotel room and reported the incident to police.

Neither Allen nor the management company have responded in court filings to the cases, which were filed in a federal court in Nashville. But Allen said in a statement to Variety that the relationship with his day-to-day manager was consensual.

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” Allen said in the statement to the outlet. “During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

There is no attorney listed for Allen on either lawsuit and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Elizabeth A. Fegan, the attorney representing both Jane Does, said in a statement: “Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force.

“The law is clear – anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop,” Fegan said. “If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”

Jimmie Allen made history for being the first Black artist to launch his career with a No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his song “Best Shot” in 2018 from his debut record “Mercury Lane.” The Delaware-native’s career took off with subsequent country hits like “Make Me Want To” and “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley. He was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He won new male artist of the year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards and new artist of the year at the Country Music Association Awards the same year.

He’s also competed on “Dancing With The Stars” and was a co-host alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

__

Sherman reported from Los Angeles.

United States News

Associated Press

Navy admiral with Pacific experience tapped as next top naval leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy admiral with extensive experience in the Indo-Pacific has been recommended to be the service’s next top leader, officials said Monday. Adm. Samuel Paparo, current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, was recommended by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and is on tap to be nominated as the next chief of naval […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion. The FTC’s Monday filing in a federal court in San Francisco seeks a restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft’s […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a bill that he says will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. Illinois public libraries that restrict or ban materials because of “partisan or doctrinal” disapproval will be ineligible for state funding as of Jan. 1, 2024, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force...

Associated Press

Biden administration urges states to slow down on dropping people from Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday urged states to slow down their purge of Medicaid rolls, citing concerns that large numbers of lower-income people are losing health care coverage due to administrative reasons. The nation’s Medicaid rolls swelled during the coronavirus pandemic as states were prohibited from ending people’s coverage. But […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to rep...

Associated Press

Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions and abortion policy goes nowhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes were dashed Monday for an imminent end to a Senate standoff that has delayed the promotions of more than 200 military officers and could delay the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick for chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has been blocking the nominations […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. W...

Associated Press

Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport

DENVER (AP) — Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he said he had with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport last week, police said Monday. Wayans said on Instagram that a gate agent told him he had too many bags and, despite […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label