Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions and abortion policy goes nowhere

Jun 12, 2023, 1:28 PM

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to rep...

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. Hopes were dashed Monday, June 12, for an imminent end to a Senate standoff that has delayed the promotions of more than 200 military officers and could delay the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick for chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Tuberville has been blocking the nominations to pressure the Defense Department to rescind a policy that reimburses service members who have to travel out of state for abortions and other reproductive care. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes were dashed Monday for an imminent end to a Senate standoff that has delayed the promotions of more than 200 military officers and could delay the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick for chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has been blocking the nominations to pressure the Defense Department to rescind a policy that reimburses service members who have to travel out of state for abortions and other reproductive care. Alabama is among the states where abortion is now illegal.

A proposal to hold a Senate debate over Pentagon abortion policies as part of the annual defense bill negotiations was seen by some senators as the best prospect for getting Tuberville to lift those holds, but his office said Monday that Tuberville was opposed.

The hold affects everyone from four-star Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, who was nominated to serve as the next chairman of the joint chiefs, to scores of one, two and three-star officers who are assigned to new base commands.

It also affects their families, who usually relocate over the summer to their new military communities so school-age children can get settled in before fall.

And it stretches to hundreds more younger military personnel who don’t need Senate confirmation but are still effected by the hold because they are assigned to serve as staff or aides to the relocating generals. Those aides move their families as well. So they are essentially stuck, too.

That essentially leaves two options. First, Tuberville’s office said Congress could vote to change a U.S. law that prohibits federal funding for abortions except in the case of rape, incest or threat to life of the pregnant woman, which Tuberville has said the Pentagon is circumventing through its new policy. Changing that law is unlikely in the Republican-controlled House.

That leaves Senate Democratic leadership with the unattractive option of getting past Tuberville’s hold by calling for a separate Senate vote on each individual nomination. Due to debate rules, a Senate Democratic staffer said this would take an estimated two to three days per nomination and might get done by the end of the year but only if the Senate did nothing else for the rest of the session.

The debate over the holds comes as Tuberville is engaged in another dispute with the Pentagon over the future headquarters of U.S. Space Command. Tuberville is fighting to bring the headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. Both his office and the Pentagon say that decision is unrelated.

United States News

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. W...

Associated Press

Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport

DENVER (AP) — Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he said he had with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport last week, police said Monday. Wayans said on Instagram that a gate agent told him he had too many bags and, despite […]

13 hours ago

Pamela Dias, front left, the mother of Ajike Owens, gets hug from a friend as mourners gather for a...

Associated Press

Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home during a memorial service Monday in which Ajike Owens was remembered for her deep faith and devotion […]

13 hours ago

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, investigate the scene Monday, June 12, 2023 where six p...

Associated Press

Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday. Charles Robert Smith, 43, of Annapolis, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at Fort Liberty, N.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Credi...

Associated Press

Biden determined to say as little as possible about Trump’s indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s rare for the leader of the free world to be rendered silent, but President Joe Biden is clearly determined to say as little as possible about his predecessor Donald Trump’s federal indictment. His White House dodges questions about the matter. His campaign doesn’t respond to them. And Biden himself wants nothing […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$2M insurance policy in effect for Hawaii coral reefs in time for hurricane season

HONOLULU (AP) — An environmental group has a $2 million insurance policy on Hawaii’s coral reefs, which is in effect in time for a busier hurricane season that could damage the vital natural resources that are increasingly under threat from climate change. In announcing the policy purchase last year, The Nature Conservancy said it was […]

13 hours ago

FILE - George Coble carries a bucket of water to put out a tree still smoldering on his property de...

Associated Press

Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Oregon has found electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day 2020 in a civil lawsuit. The jury returned its decision Monday, saying the utility should be held financially liable for homes destroyed in the blaze. The jury awarded millions of dollars each to 17 […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions and abortion policy goes nowhere