Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU grad designs magical gown for Arizona’s only Tony Awards voter

Jun 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

(ASU Gammage)...

(ASU Gammage)

(ASU Gammage)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — PHENOM Couture designer Abigail Davis was chosen to create an intricate, sustainable and thoughtful gown for Arizona State University Executive Director of Gammage Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, who was attending the Tony Awards.

“Abigail has an incredible contemporary eye,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “When I wear this gown, I will be channeling two things: a very talented designer who happens to be a graduate of ASU and the state of Arizona. People will be shouting, ‘Who designed your dress?’ Abigail Davis did.”

The young designer took her time while creating the dress for Jennings-Roggensack. The dress took five months to perfect as part of a co-creation with one another. With an opportunity like this, Davis made sure to incorporate cutting-edge fashion technology and her sense of creativity.

Davis hand sourced the fabric used for the creation of the dress, making it one of a kind.  Remaining sustainable, the spandex-based materials in the corset is adjustable and can expand up to three sizes. This allows the design to be adaptable to the person wearing it.

RELATED STORIES

Davis thanks ASU’s fashion program for introducing her to the newest software that taught her how to create fast patterns and how to be extremely accurate with sizing of the person that is going to be wearing the clothing, “—You wouldn’t even find that at some of the top fashion schools in New York City.”

Jennings-Roggensack is honored to have showcased Davis’s design at Sunday’s Tony Awards in New York City.

“I’m very proud to be from Arizona and be affiliated with ASU,” Davis said. She continues to tribute her work to her time at ASU’s fashion program. The program helped her create her company with all the skills she gained from her time at school.

Davis graduated from ASU’s fashion program in 2022. Her brand (PHENOM Couture) was created to empower the people who wear her clothing by emphasizing inclusivity of everyone’s body.  Davis’s creations are not only fashionable, but they also are personable as she works with her clients to create the perfect attire.  She even makes sure that her products are sustainable and that her designs aim for longevity.

“Sustainability takes form through several different factors for us here. Every project gets repurposed as filling for making coats — we’re repurposing every single scrap that we produce,” Davis said in a press release. “As far as sustainability goes with our couture services, I’m a pattern maker originally, so there’s sustainability within the integrity of our designs as well. Our gowns will grow with you and will be able to be passed on generationally because it’s not made out of a fixed material.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Paris Dushawn Drake (Gilbert Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Gilbert Police searching for wanted Minnesota man accused of threatening resident with gun

The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a Minnesota man accused of threatening someone with a gun on Sunday night.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/St. Joseph the Worker)...

SuElen Rivera

St. Joseph the Worker: A Valley organization working to secure jobs for the homeless

St. Joseph the Worker is just one Valley organization looking to help those living in vulnerable communities obtain and secure employment.

14 hours ago

(JLL Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Echo Park 303 industrial site in Glendale secures first tenant

Echo Park 303 in Glendale, a large two-building industrial site, secured its first tenant as it prepares for completion later this year.

14 hours ago

File photo of a health care worker taking a patient's temperature. Phoenix-area residents have unti...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County encourages residents to fill out public health survey

Maricopa County officials are taking the community's temperature for insight into the Phoenix area's top public health issues.

14 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police cruiser. A man suspected of DUI was arrested after a fatal vehicle-p...

KTAR.com

Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Phoenix

A man suspected of driving impaired was arrested after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Phoenix over the weekend.

14 hours ago

stock image of back of ambulance...

KTAR.com

Man dies in Phoenix after being hit by car driven by girlfriend, police say

A man died in Phoenix on Saturday after he was run over by his girlfriend during a domestic violence dispute, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

ASU grad designs magical gown for Arizona’s only Tony Awards voter