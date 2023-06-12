PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a Minnesota man accused of threatening someone with a gun on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home near Lindsey and Germann roads for a welfare check after the caller said Paris Dushawn Drake, 33, made the armed threat.

When officers arrived, witnesses who exited the residence said Drake made the threat and believed the suspect to still be inside.

Negotiators attempted to make contact with Drake several times but were unsuccessful.

Gilbert Police’s Swat Team eventually executed a search warrant for the home but were unable to find Drake.

He’s wanted in Minnesota on theft charges and has a fully extraditable out-of-state warning.

Drake is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

