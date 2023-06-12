<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — Amid an ongoing homelessness issue across metro Phoenix, dozens of organizations and businesses have banded together to provide resources and support services to those most in need.

Valley organization St. Joseph the Worker is located near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

It has been working for 35 years to help the underprivileged community develop the skills and assets required to secure quality employment.

One of the organization’s programs, the Workforce Village program, provides 90 days of housing to any person with a job that is unable to afford housing.

“This year, we’re on track to have seen 10,000 new clients, obviously helping a tremendous amount of people within our community,” CEO Carrie Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News show on Monday.

Among one of the largest hurdles for those experiencing homelessness when trying to attain employment is having two forms of identification available, Masters said.

The Homeless ID project, a nonprofit that works to help the homeless community obtain identification, is located at the Human Services Campus located several feet from St. Joseph the Worker. The organizations often work in tandem to serve the homeless community.

Masters said if individuals bring a desire to work, show up on time and maintain consistency, those working at the organization can help provide guidance with resume writing, financial literacy, clothes and cleanliness, as well as navigating through an interview.

Throughout the years, St. Joseph the Worker has developed a preferred business partner program with various employers that are willing to pay staff $17/hour, along with full-time opportunities and benefits.

“It has take us communicating and building relationships in the community. Most of them are going to be local, private companies that really want to give back and support,” Masters said.

Those interested in employment are encouraged to apply online.

Here is a list of resources to donate to organizations who serve those experiencing homelessness or if you or someone you know needs help.

