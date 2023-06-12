PHOENIX – Maricopa County officials are taking the community’s temperature for insight into the Phoenix area’s top public health issues.

Residents have until June 21 to complete the county’s online community health assessment survey.

“We rely on this survey to learn what community members feel is most important, what health issues are growing in concern, and where we and our partners should focus our efforts and funding,” Lilliana Cardenas of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said in a press release last week.

The anonymous survey is open to residents 12 and older and is available in 14 languages.

“We know that not everyone has the same experiences or access to the resources to live a healthy life,” Cardenas said.

“Thanks to residents and partners who take and share the survey, we get feedback from all parts of Maricopa County to understand how different factors impact people’s health and well-being, whether that’s due to geography, economic status, demographics or other factors.”

Maricopa County, which conducts a public health survey every three years, hopes to collect 15,000 responses by the deadline. As of Monday morning, nearly 13,000 surveys had been completed since the process started March 1.

Valley residents have identified mental health, alcohol/substance use and homelessness as top concerns in past surveys.

Data compiled from the community input will be released this winter.

