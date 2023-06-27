Without a Home relateds
Jun 27, 2023, 7:05 AM
Jun 27, 2023, 7:05 AM
Rancher Melinda Anderson works with St. Vincent de Paul to create more Arizona homeless success stories like her own.
7 days ago
PHOENIX — Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there are no full construction or maintenance closures that will shut down Valley freeways, as well as all state highways, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday night to limit impacts […]
1 month ago
A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.
3 months ago
Testing. Follow @DannyShapiro13
7 months ago
Follow @Tyler_Bassett
8 months ago
Testing. Follow @kstonezone
8 months ago
Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.
KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.