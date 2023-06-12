PHOENIX — A man died after falling and getting hit by a car driven by his girlfriend on Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to a domestic violence call near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 9:30 p.m. and found 29-year-old Marceliano Herrera lying on the roadway with a woman providing him aid, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The caller said she ran over her boyfriend when she was trying to drive away.

Herrera was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Herrera was holding onto a passenger door handle as the vehicle tried to leave the neighborhood, when he fell and was run over.

The driver stopped, called 911 and gave medical aid, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, did not show any signs of impairment and has been let go pending the results of the investigation, police said.

No additional information was available.

