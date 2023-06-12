Close
New York firefighter drowns while trying to rescue daughter at Jersey Shore beach, authorities say

Jun 11, 2023, 8:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter lost his life while trying to save his daughter, who became distressed while swimming at a New Jersey beach, authorities said.

FDNY firefighter Mark Batista of Teaneck, New Jersey, died Friday morning, WNBC-TV reported.

The 39-year-old reportedly went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. to assist his 15-year-old daughter. It was not immediately clear what happened to the girl to require assistance near a jetty, the station reported.

First responders contacted by witnesses rescued the girl from the water, but her father was not found until around 10 a.m. about 50 feet (15 meters) from the shore.

Police said emergency responders attempted life-saving measures before Batista was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he died, WNBC reported.

The girl also was transported to the hospital and was expected to recover.

Lifeguards are not scheduled to begin working at the beach before June 17, WNBC reported.

