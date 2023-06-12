Close
Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

Jun 11, 2023, 6:58 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

