PHOENIX —Two people die in a plane crash near Apache Junction, Amazon is opening one of its biggest facilities in the East Valley and a man is shot dead with the shooter claiming self-defense.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Authorities responded to a plane crash that killed two people in the Superstition Mountains area near Apache Junction on Saturday morning.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports from multiple parties about seeing an incident that involved a plane.

“At 7:52 a.m. on June 10, a Compagnie Daher TB 30 EPSILON airplane operating as part of a flight of three airplanes, impacted terrain under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board, and they suffered fatal injuries,” the National Transportation Safety Board said.

“When the investigator arrives on site, they will document the accident site, airplane, collect any flight track or radar data that may be available.

Amazon.com’s newest facility in Mesa is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

The Seattle-based company opened a new 1.2 million-square-foot storage and distribution center Friday at 8560 E. Elliot Road, just off the Loop 202 in Mesa. Going by the name KRB9, the facility will be used for storage for third-party sellers.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) recently announced that more than 60% of products sold on its online retail platform are from independent sellers and the KRB9 facility will allow those companies to get products into the Amazon system earlier and help keep enough inventory to meet demand.

A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening in Phoenix by a shooter police said was allegedly acting in self-defense.

Popular breakfast restaurant Over Easy is expanding in the Valley with the opening of its latest location later this month.

The newest location opening June 24 will be located on Interstate 10 and Ray Road in Chandler.

To celebrate the location, kids get to eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée until June 30, valid for dine-in only.

ElevateEdAZ, a Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation initiative, received a $950,000 grant from the Helios Education Foundation to expand dual enrollment in two large Valley public school districts.

Dual enrollment allows high school students to take classes that earn college credit, which is proven to increase educational and career success down the road.

The Helios grant will be awarded over the next two years, allowing ElevateEdAZ to build upon a 2022-2023 project with Mesa Public Schools and the Phoenix Union High School District.

