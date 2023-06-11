Close
Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

Jun 11, 2023

Casey Nicholaw accepts the award for best choreography for "Some Like It Hot" at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

For more coverage of the 2023 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards