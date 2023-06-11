Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says

Jun 11, 2023, 2:28 PM

FILE - Jill Collen Jefferson, president of JULIAN, civil rights and international human rights law ...

FILE - Jill Collen Jefferson, president of JULIAN, civil rights and international human rights law firm, speaks in Lexington, Miss., during a civil rights tour, June 1, 2023. The civil rights attorney was arrested Saturday, June 10, while filming a traffic stop conducted by officers from a police department she is suing in federal court. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi civil rights lawyer was arrested Saturday after filming a traffic stop conducted by officers from a police department she is suing in federal court, her attorney says.

Jill Collen Jefferson is the president of JULIAN, the civil rights organization that filed a federal lawsuit last year against the Lexington Police Department on behalf of a group of city residents. Michael Carr, Jefferson’s attorney, told The Associated Press she was arrested late Saturday evening after she filmed officers after they pulled someone over.

The Lexington Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment in voicemails and phone calls.

Jefferson was arrested nine days after Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division traveled to Lexington to meet with community members about allegations of police brutality in the small town.

Jefferson’s lawsuit claims police have subjected Lexington residents to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation.

“As an advocate for her clients, Jill Jefferson believes that this pattern and practice has happened to citizens in Lexington,” Carr said. “Through this experience, she is showing the state, the area and possibly the nation the corrupt practices of this city.”

Carr said Jefferson complied with a request to produce identification and questioned why the officers had approached her as she filmed on a public street. She was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jefferson was booked in the Holmes County Jail, where she remains pending a court hearing, which hadn’t been scheduled as of Sunday morning.

Carr said Police Chief Charles Henderson eventually agreed to release her without posting bond. But Jefferson refuses to pay a $35 processing fee levied by the jail for her release because she believes her arrest was unlawful.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

United States News

Associated Press

California skate park named for Black motorist fatally beaten in police traffic stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials dedicated a California skate park Sunday in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who spent much of his youth in the state and was killed last January in what prosecutors said was a fatal beating by police in Tennessee during a traffic stop. An avid skateboarder, Nichols spent much […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An oil drilling rig is pictured at sunset, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla. Social media use...

Associated Press

Protest derails planned celebration of 20-year ban on oil drilling near Chaco national park

It's a homecoming of sorts for U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, after her agency spent many months hosting public meetings and talking with Native American leaders about curbing the pace of oil and gas development in the San Juan Basin and protecting culturally significant sites.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

13 hurt when large weekend street party turns violent in Syracuse, New York, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An apparent street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said. At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, Syracuse police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Other victims were […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas inmate convicted of robbery, assault captured after prison escape

PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old inmate was captured Sunday about 250 miles (400 kilometers) from the West Texas prison he had escaped from hours earlier after climbing over a fence, officials said. Trent Thompson had last been seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview about 11:14 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide: AP Sources

Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Kaczynski, who was 81 and suffering from late-stage cancer, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention i...

Associated Press

Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences

WASHINGTON (AP) — As political prosecution. To press their case, Trump’s backers are citing the the undisputed early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 White House nomination, for conduct that Democrats have engaged in. “Is there a different standard for a Democratic secretary of state versus a former Republican president?” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says