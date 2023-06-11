Close
13 hurt when large weekend street party turns violent in Syracuse, New York, police say

Jun 11, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An apparent street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said.

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, Syracuse police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a “large gathering of hundreds of people” on the city’s West Side.

Malinowski said all of the injured, three males and 10 females ranging between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive. The 13 known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals, he added.

Those shot include a 22-year-old woman who was struck in the abdomen, a 17-year-old girl who suffered a wound to her hip and midsection; a 20-year-old woman who was shot in her right hip and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a forearm.

The stabbing victims include a 25-year-old woman with multiple wounds to her shoulder and midsection, a 17-year-old girl with cuts to a leg and arm, a a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy who both suffered lacerations to their heads and a 24-year-old woman with cuts to both legs, police said.

Those injured by cars suffered from cuts and abrasions, police said.

No further updates on the conditions of the injured had been released by Sunday afternoon.

Police went to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. after a report of shots being fired. Police were investigating Sunday to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired.

