Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title

Jun 10, 2023, 8:05 PM

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the fir...

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of winning the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history after holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final Saturday night.

Vegas leads the series 3-1 and can win the NHL championship on home ice Tuesday night. Getting to the verge that wasn’t easy.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice for the Golden Knights, and William Karlsson broke through to end his series-long goal drought to build a 3-0 lead. The Panthers scored twice — Brandon Montour on a pinball goal late in the second period, and Aleksander Barkov’s first of the series early in the third — to claw back into it.

But their rally fell short and put Florida, eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and final team to qualify for the playoffs, on the brink of this improbable run coming to an end.

Once again Sergei Bobrovsky almost kept the Panthers afloat, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced and giving up goals when teammates left him out to dry. At the other end of the ice, journeyman goaltender Adin Hill made 29 saves for his 10th win since stepping in during the middle of the second round.

The Golden Knights need only win one more game to deliver a championship to Las Vegas in just their sixth year of existence, making good on owner Bill Foley’s goal to win the Stanley Cup in that period of time. They reached the final in their inaugural season in 2017-18 before losing to Washington in five games.

Vegas is more talented and has certainly looked more prepared for the spotlight this time around. Stephenson — who beat them five years ago as a member of the Capitals — and Hill were trade acquisitions, as was first-line center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone, who had two assists in Game 4.

A couple of original Knights players also helped them take the penultimate step to the peak of hockey’s mountaintop. Jonathan Marchessault assisted on Karlsson’s goal that made it 3-0, his 24th point that ties for the playoff lead in scoring.

Then the Panthers made it interesting. Montour scored by banking the puck off the right skate of Brayden Montour and then the right skate of Shea Theodore and past Hill with 3:51 remaining in the second period and set up Barkov with a perfect pass from behind the net 3:50 into the third.

Missing leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk for several shifts, Florida kept buzzing around Hill and got a few more big stops from Bobrovsky to continue the pressure. A 17.4 second 6-on-4 advantage when veteran Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo put the puck over the glass provided a final flurry but did not yield the team’s first power-play goal of the series.

The Panthers will have another last-gasp in Game 5, but they’ll have to replicate their opening round comeback from down 3-1 to Boston to keep Vegas from winning it all.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States News

Plaintiffs Mica, 14; Badge 15, Lander 18, and Taleah, 19, listen to arguments during a status heari...

Associated Press

Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Whether a constitutional right to going to trial Monday in Montana, where 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys hope to set an important legal precedent. It’s the first trial of its kind in the U.S., and legal scholars around the world are following its potential addition to the small number of […]

24 hours ago

The smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator is shown in Detroit, Friday, June 9, 2023. A contro...

Associated Press

Smokestack implosion to bring decades of Detroit trash incinerator stink to an end

DETROIT (AP) — The looming smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator whose stench sickened and angered Detroit residents for decades is coming down in a controlled implosion scheduled for Sunday morning. The plan to reduce the smokestack to rubble is almost the final phase in the facility’s yearlong demolition, which should be completed by July, […]

24 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Trump pledges to endorse Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday night in North Carolina that he would endorse Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor in a move many delegates expect will cement Robinson’s place as the front-runner in a competitive GOP primary and propel him to the governor’s office. Trump threw his support behind […]

24 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Satur...

Associated Press

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn

President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds to the White House on Saturday for a delayed Pride Month celebration.

24 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020, in Wa...

Associated Press

Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed

Former President Donald Trump is blasting his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" in speech to Republicans in Georgia.

24 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the North Carolina Republ...

Associated Press

DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race

PONCA, Okla. (AP) — indictment threatens to upend the 2024 Republican primary race. The Florida governor sought to project strength by campaigning in one of the more than a dozen states scheduled to hold GOP primaries on Super Tuesday next March, weeks after the earliest states vote. He also notched the endorsement of Republican Oklahoma […]

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title