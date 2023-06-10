Teenage girl dead after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run traffic collision that left a 16-year-old girl dead near the Black Canyon Corridor Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 27th and Weldon avenues to reports of a serious collision around 11 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Paulina Vargas-Ochoa lying on the roadway, authorities said.

Vargas-Ochoa was taken to a hospital with serious injuries where she was pronounced dead.

The other vehicle in the collision continued south on 27th Avenue.

Vargas-Ochoa had crossed the mid-block on 27th Avenue when she was struck. No suspects have been identified in the case, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information relating to this collision, they are being asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

