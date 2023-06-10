Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Tillis for support of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies

Jun 10, 2023, 1:20 PM

FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting o...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Republican delegates in North Carolina voted at their annual convention to censure Tillis for supporting policies that they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Republicans delegates in North Carolina voted Saturday at their annual convention to censure Thom Tillis, the state’s senior U.S. senator, for supporting policies they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform.

As Sen. Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, his record on LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values.

Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis, who has held his seat in the Senate since 2015, for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act, which enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law.

Both the state and national GOP platforms oppose same-sex marriage. But Tillis, who had opposed it earlier in his political career, was among the early supporters of the law who lobbied his GOP colleagues in Congress to vote in favor of it.

Others criticized him for challenging former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and for supporting a measure that provided funds for red flag laws, which allow state courts to authorize the temporary removal of firearms from people who they believe might pose a danger to themselves or others.

The North Carolina senator initially opposed Trump’s plan to use military construction dollars to build a wall along the nation’s southern border, but he eventually shifted his position.

Tillis spokesperson Daniel Keylin defended the senator’s voting record, writing in an email to The Associated Press that he “keeps his promises and delivers results.”

“He will never apologize for his work passing the largest tax cut in history, introducing legislation to secure the border and end sanctuary cities, delivering desperately-needed funding to strengthen school safety and protecting the rights of churches to worship freely based on their belief in traditional marriage,” Keylin said.

While the vote Saturday, which took place behind closed doors, cannot remove Tillis from office, supporters said they hope it sends a firm message of dissatisfaction. A two-thirds majority of the state party’s 1,801 voting delegates was needed for the resolution to pass, party spokesperson Jeff Moore said.

“We need people who are unwavering in their support for conservative ideals,” said Jim Forster, an 81-year-old delegate from Guilford. “His recent actions don’t reflect the party’s shift to the right — in fact, they’re moving in the exact wrong direction.”

Several state legislators, including Sen. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County, criticized the decision, saying it’s a bad idea to create more divisions within the party ahead of an election year when party unity will be paramount.

“I believe that a mob mentality doesn’t do us any good,” Hanig said. “Senator Tillis does a lot for North Carolina, he does a lot for the coastal communities, so why would I want to make him mad?”

State Sen. Jim Burgin of Harnett County said the vote to censure Tillis sets a dangerous precedent and does not allow enough flexibility for individual interpretation of party values.

He questioned whether his vote last month for North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban would similarly put him at risk of being censured because it’s out of line with the Republican platform, which states that life begins at conception.

“I don’t think we need to be attacking our own,” Burgin said. ““You don’t shoot your own elephants.”

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota bought an idle pipeline from the energy company Enbridge to help deliver oil from wells on its reservation to the broader market. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation announced the deal Friday but didn’t disclose how much it paid. The tribe said it […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Mass slated in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics canceled after protests

A Roman Catholic Mass to be held in western Pennsylvania this weekend in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics has been canceled at the request of the diocese after protesting emails and calls, some of them threatening, officials said. The Mass scheduled Sunday at Duquesne University was organized by Pittsburgh-based Catholics for Change in Our Church with […]

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who ran a 17-year bombing campaign died Saturday.

14 hours ago

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Rich...

Associated Press

Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van following his arrest last year, the city’s mayor and attorneys said Saturday. The agreement was reached Friday evening following a daylong conference with […]

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday. Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina. A cause of death was not immediately known. He had been moved to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third person is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night, but few details were immediately available. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Missouri State […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Tillis for support of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policies