Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Most garden plants will bounce back from exposure to smoke and ash. How to care for them

Jun 9, 2023, 9:00 PM

FILE - This undated photo shows beds in a weedless vegetable garden in New Paltz, N.Y. Smoke from h...

FILE - This undated photo shows beds in a weedless vegetable garden in New Paltz, N.Y. Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has affected air quality across vast swaths of the U.S. East and Midwest, which might have some effect on garden plants if the exposure is prolonged. (AP Photo/Lee Reich, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lee Reich, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada drove down air quality across swaths of the Eastern U.S. this week, a problem all too familiar in many Western states. In the New York City suburbs where I live, the air became smoggy and orange, categorized for a time by monitoring agencies as “hazardous.”

During the worst of it, I wore a mask inside my house and kept my dog mostly indoors.

But my plants stood in the garden with no choice but to breathe the toxic air through the tiny pores in their leaves.

If your area is heavily affected by smoke or ash, the first priorities should, of course, be human, home and pet safety. But after securing those, you might find your plants need a little help, too.

“When they’re exposed to smoke particles for a short amount of time, plants will bounce back, but a heavy amount of smoke is different than a passing event,” according to Oregon State University Extension community horticulturist Brooke Edmunds, who also is a plant pathologist.

“It depends on how close you are,” she said. “There also could be a localized effect, where one garden is covered in ash, and a half-mile away, there’s nothing because that’s the way the wind was moving things around.”

Pollutants and small particulate matter landing on your plants can block sunlight, which is essential for photosynthesis. Reduced photosynthesis translates to reduced energy, and weaker plants will display slow growth and diminished vigor.

Additionally, with prolonged exposure, volatile organic compounds found in smoke can affect leaves and other plant parts and disrupt the ability of plants to take up nutrients. The damage, if any, won’t be noticeable right away.

The best thing home gardeners can do is “keep an eye on plants for the rest of the summer and give them TLC because these events can add to the general stress of plants,” Edmunds advised, adding that “most will pull through.”

Wash smoke residue off plants with a gentle spray from a hose, then give them a long, slow drink to help rehydrate them. Don’t fertilize until the air clears and plants fully recover.

If there are ashes, Edmunds cautions against using a leaf blower to remove them, which would raise the risk of inhalation.

“Always protect yourself as the gardener,” she said.

Ash deposits can affect soil chemistry, raising pH levels and diminishing the availability of nutrients to some plants, particularly those requiring acidic growing conditions. If you find more than a dusting of ashes in your garden after a wildfire, bring a soil sample to your local extension service for testing and advice.

And if you live in a region prone to wildfires, plant less-vulnerable species that will better withstand future exposures. Native plants tend to be more resilient than exotics. Your extension service, botanical garden or horticultural society can offer guidance for selecting appropriate plants for your area.

“A lot of times, people are concerned about edible plants, but smoke doesn’t actually penetrate into fruits or vegetables,” Edmunds said. If there’s a coating of ash on them, she advises washing them with a solution of 1 part vinegar and 9 parts water, or peeling them.

“It’s really early in the season, though, so there won’t likely be any issues,” Edmunds said.

___

Got questions about spring gardening? Please send them to Jessica Damiano at jessica@jessicadamiano.com with “Gardening Question” in the subject line. She’ll answer selected questions in a future AP gardening column. Damiano writes regular gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

United States News

Associated Press

San Francisco police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in Mission District mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities. “We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. Police said […]

44 minutes ago

Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. T...

Associated Press

Cracked floors, bowed walls: Many warnings but no action at Iowa building before deadly collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — So many people knew something wasn’t right at the 116-year-old Davenport apartment building. The structural engineer who documented the shaky wall. The head of a masonry company who wouldn’t let his workers onto the site. The city inspector who threatened to close some units. A downtown official who called 911 […]

1 day ago

One of several cameras set up to capture live debate in the chamber of the Nebraska Legislature is ...

Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature as reality TV, featuring filibuster and culture war drama

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mention televised legislative debates, and what may come to mind are stuffy, policy-wonk discussions broadcast by C-SPAN. This year’s Nebraska Legislature was more like a reality TV show, with culture-war rhetoric, open hostility among lawmakers, name-calling, yelling and more. Many Nebraskans couldn’t get enough of it. “It was addictive,” said Jamie […]

1 day ago

Drag performer Neon Calypso, center, sings and dances to Tina Turner's version of the song "Proud M...

Associated Press

Pride is back in Boston as parade returns after quarrel over inclusivity

BOSTON (AP) — The biggest Pride parade in New England returns to Boston after a three-year hiatus Saturday, with a fresh focus on social justice and inclusion rather than corporate backing. About 10,000 marchers signed up before registration was shut down, according to organizers. Employee groups are welcome to march, but corporations aren’t. “We really […]

1 day ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., leaves his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Trump’s GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in a federal court in Florida. But hundred of miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage […]

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. Representative district maps during the special session...

Associated Press

New voting districts could change again in some states before the 2024 elections

The 2022 elections marked the first using new voting districts drawn from updated census data. Those districts typically last for a decade, but they could be short-lived in some states. Court challenges could force lawmakers or special commissions to draw yet another set of maps before the 2024 elections for representatives in Congress and state […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Most garden plants will bounce back from exposure to smoke and ash. How to care for them