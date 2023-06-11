‘Diaper Bank’ to provide Maricopa County families free diapers

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County’s Human Services Department is giving free diapers to families that are eligible.

A new ‘Diaper Bank’ is being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through Arizona’s Community Action Association, Wildfire, according to a press release.

The bank will distribute more than 700,000 diapers, ensuring nearly 5,000 children receive a monthly supply of 150 diapers each. The program will offer diapers in a variety of sizes from newborn to older children, concluding young adult sizes for children with special needs. The diaper bank will provide eligible families with approximately $75 worth of diapers per child.

“We understand the financial strain that families face when it comes to providing for their children,” Human Services Director Jacqueline Edwards said in a press release.

“The availability of diapers at no cost through our Diaper Bank will allow parents to prioritize their expenses without compromising their child’s well-being. The Diaper Bank is just one more way Maricopa County is working to provide relief to families.”

Here are the eligibility requirements:

The Diaper Bank is available for Maricopa County families residing outside the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa.

Families enrolled in Maricopa County’s Head Start program are eligible.

Families must also meet income requirements and be within 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, which equates to an annual income of $45,000 per year for a family of four.

Diapers will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday while supplies last at the Maricopa County Head Start Office in Mesa at 1001 W. Southern Avenue, Suite 106.

