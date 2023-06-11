ARIZONA NEWS
‘Diaper Bank’ to provide Maricopa County families free diapers
Jun 11, 2023, 7:15 AM
(KTAR News Photo/Torrence Dunham)
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County’s Human Services Department is giving free diapers to families that are eligible.
A new ‘Diaper Bank’ is being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through Arizona’s Community Action Association, Wildfire, according to a press release.
The bank will distribute more than 700,000 diapers, ensuring nearly 5,000 children receive a monthly supply of 150 diapers each. The program will offer diapers in a variety of sizes from newborn to older children, concluding young adult sizes for children with special needs. The diaper bank will provide eligible families with approximately $75 worth of diapers per child.
“We understand the financial strain that families face when it comes to providing for their children,” Human Services Director Jacqueline Edwards said in a press release.
“The availability of diapers at no cost through our Diaper Bank will allow parents to prioritize their expenses without compromising their child’s well-being. The Diaper Bank is just one more way Maricopa County is working to provide relief to families.”
Here are the eligibility requirements:
- The Diaper Bank is available for Maricopa County families residing outside the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Mesa.
- Families enrolled in Maricopa County’s Head Start program are eligible.
- Families must also meet income requirements and be within 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, which equates to an annual income of $45,000 per year for a family of four.
Diapers will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday while supplies last at the Maricopa County Head Start Office in Mesa at 1001 W. Southern Avenue, Suite 106.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.