Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

Jun 9, 2023, 5:12 PM

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to ...

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to be processed by the Border Patrol, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border, racing to enter the U.S. before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation's beleaguered immigration system. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz.

In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve.”

“I am inspired by his commitment to the mission, and am grateful to him for his continued service in this new leadership role,” Mayorkas added.

The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

Ortiz said last month in a note to staff that was obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30.

Ortiz managed the Border Patrol and its roughly 20,000 agents through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions that began in March 2020 and allowed agents to quickly return migrants over the southern border.

He also oversaw the rollout of new policies on May 11 meant to discourage migrants from crossing illegally while opening up other legal pathways. The number of crossings anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the restrictions.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. ...

Associated Press

Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater

A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday.

21 hours ago

FILE - A Vermont state trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacha...

Associated Press

Colorado man pleads guilty in Vermont murder for hire conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of an international murder for hire conspiracy pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges that could land him in prison for life. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court where he changed his plea […]

21 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

Trump indictment takeaways: Prosecutors detail schemes and lies to keep secret papers

Here are key takeaways from the Donald Trump indictment unsealed Friday.

21 hours ago

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on Friday, June 9, 2023. Trump...

Associated Press

A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case

The 49-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators. Here are some key of the key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment: […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks at a news conference, Jan. 18, 2022,...

Associated Press

Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him, a police commission found. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation […]

21 hours ago

A charging station with Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs is seen in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Ju...

Associated Press

With GM and Ford embracing Tesla’s EV charging technology, here’s what it means for consumers

Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla's charging stations, the largest such network in the country.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency