Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon Democratic Party to send federal officials a $500,000 donation from former FTX executive

Jun 9, 2023, 4:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic Party of Oregon said Friday it will send a half-million dollars to the U.S. Marshals Service that had been donated by a former executive at the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, to conform with a request from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Oregon elections officials had already fined the Democratic Party of Oregon $15,000 for wrongly reporting the source of the campaign donation last year. Oregon Senate Republicans had demanded that state Democrats send back the $500,000 campaign donation.

The Democratic Party of Oregon said it was conforming with an April 13 request from the Justice Department. The party received the funds last fall from Nishad Singh, who pleaded guilty in February to federal criminal fraud charges, including one count of conspiracy to violate federal campaign finance laws. The party said Singh, who was the engineering director at collapsed cryptocurrency giant FTX, had lied to the party about who the donor was.

The party said it was also giving up a $7,100 donation from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, also following a request from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This resolution will fully account for these donations by ensuring the funds go where they belong — to federal law enforcement officials working to achieve justice in this case,” said Rosa Colquitt, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

Colquitt said the payment to federal officials was coming from the campaign accounts of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, both of Oregon’s U.S. senators and three Democratic U.S. House members.

Singh pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and to defraud the Federal Election Commission. Prosecutors alleged Singh contributed to candidates and political committees and reported those contributions to the commission in the names of people who didn’t actually pay for them.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. ...

Associated Press

Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater

A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday.

21 hours ago

FILE - A Vermont state trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacha...

Associated Press

Colorado man pleads guilty in Vermont murder for hire conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of an international murder for hire conspiracy pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges that could land him in prison for life. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court where he changed his plea […]

21 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

Trump indictment takeaways: Prosecutors detail schemes and lies to keep secret papers

Here are key takeaways from the Donald Trump indictment unsealed Friday.

21 hours ago

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on Friday, June 9, 2023. Trump...

Associated Press

A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case

The 49-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators. Here are some key of the key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment: […]

21 hours ago

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to ...

Associated Press

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz. In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks at a news conference, Jan. 18, 2022,...

Associated Press

Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him, a police commission found. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Oregon Democratic Party to send federal officials a $500,000 donation from former FTX executive