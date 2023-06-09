Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Michigan State University will build memorial to victims of campus shooting

Jun 9, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University said it will use approximately $300,000 in donations to create a memorial to honor students who were killed or wounded in a mass shooting in February.

The permanent memorial, to be “planned through a meaningful, respectful and collaborative process,” was disclosed Friday as the university announced what it will do with $2 million given to the Spartan Strong Fund.

Three students died and five more were wounded when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings on Feb. 13. Anthony McRae killed himself about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from campus when confronted by police.

“We are forever grateful to the thousands of people who have generously helped put our community on a path to healing through the Spartan Strong Fund,” interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

Approximately $1 million will support people directly affected by the shooting, especially injured students who want to continue to pursue their education, MSU said.

The money will also help 50 people who were not physically hurt but who were in classrooms at Berkey Hall or the food court kitchen at the MSU Union, the university said.

“Recognizing the healing process is different for each person, $500,000 of the fund will reimburse or directly pay for student, faculty, staff and first responder mental health care services,” MSU said.

“The remaining $200,000 will support healing and resiliency programming through the Office for Resource and Support Coordination” for students, staff and first responders, the school said.

United States News

FILE - A Vermont state trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacha...

Associated Press

Colorado man pleads guilty in Vermont murder for hire conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of an international murder for hire conspiracy pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges that could land him in prison for life. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court where he changed his plea […]

18 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

Trump indictment takeaways: Prosecutors detail schemes and lies to keep secret papers

Here are key takeaways from the Donald Trump indictment unsealed Friday.

18 hours ago

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on Friday, June 9, 2023. Trump...

Associated Press

A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case

The 49-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators. Here are some key of the key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment: […]

18 hours ago

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to ...

Associated Press

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz. In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks at a news conference, Jan. 18, 2022,...

Associated Press

Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him, a police commission found. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation […]

18 hours ago

A charging station with Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs is seen in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Ju...

Associated Press

With GM and Ford embracing Tesla’s EV charging technology, here’s what it means for consumers

Starting next year, owners of electric vehicles made by General Motors and Ford will be able to charge their EVs at many of Tesla's charging stations, the largest such network in the country.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Michigan State University will build memorial to victims of campus shooting