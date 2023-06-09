Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump indictment unsealed in case involving mishandling of classified information

Jun 9, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

That’s according to an indictment unsealed Friday that also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

The indictment marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Charged alongside with Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

This is a developing story.

