Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison

Jun 9, 2023, 10:05 AM

This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the sta...

This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Markus Maly, shows Maly, circled in red, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Justice Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who told his wife — and a federal jury — that he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building.

Markus Maly’s prison sentence is significantly lower than the punishment that prosecutors sought for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Justice Department had recommended a prison sentence of 15 years and eight months for Maly, a flooring installer.

A prosecutor described Maly, 49, as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record, including two for battery of a law enforcement officer. But the judge who sentenced Maly noted that most of his crimes date back to his 20s.

Maly told U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that he regrets traveling to Washington and following the mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters to the Capitol. But he insisted that he merely “occupied space” in the crowd and denied attacking and pepper-spraying police.

“I went to a rally. That’s what I did,” he told the judge.

The judge said jurors had ample evidence to convict Maly of assaulting police.

“It’s not that you were there and ‘occupying space.’ It’s that you did these things and kept doing them that day,” the judge told him.

Prosecutors say Maly is one of many Capitol rioters who have tried to profit from their notoriety, portraying themselves as patriots, martyrs or political prisoners as they solicit donations from supporters. While prosecutors acknowledge that defendants have a right to raise money for legal defenses, they’re increasingly asking judges to impose fines on top of prison terms to claw back donations used for personal expenses.

Maly has raised more than $16,500 through a GiveSendGo donation page, referring to himself as a “January 6 P.O.W.” Prosecutors asked the judge to fine him an amount commensurate with his fundraising haul, noting that he had a public defender and didn’t owe any legal fees.

The judge declined to impose a fine. He said Maly’s fundraising activities may have been “unseemly,” but he questioned whether there was a legal basis for clawing back the money.

Maly testified at his trial that participating in the Capitol riot was “fun” for him. He also described the events of Jan. 6 as “fun” and “awesome” in messages sent to his wife and others.

“Maly admitted to being proud of what he had done at the Capitol and that he had bragged about it,” prosecutor Stephen Rancourt wrote in a court filing. “Despite seeing police officers assaulted, injured, and distressed on January 6, and knowing that it was a bad day for members of Congress and the police officers who had to live through the riot, Maly reiterated that his experience that day was ‘fun.’”

The judge at Maly’s trial previously handed down the longest sentence for a Capitol riot case: he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Maly has been jailed since a jury convicted him in December of all eight charges against him, including felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding police using a dangerous weapon.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Maly took a bus from his home in Fincastle, Virginia, to Washington to attend Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. He later joined the mob that attacked police on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, one of the most violent clashes of the day.

Maly sprayed a chemical, possibly pepper spray, at Metropolitan Police Department Officer Christopher Boyle as he and other officers retreated into a tunnel and guarded an entrance. Maly passed a spray cannister from one rioter to another, joined a coordinated “heave ho” push against police and left the tunnel with a stolen riot shield as a “trophy,” Rancourt said.

Maly was charged and tried with co-defendants Peter Schwartz and Jeffrey Scott Brown. Schwartz passed the spray canister to Maly, who passed it to Brown. The jurors who convicted Maly also found Schwartz and Brown guilty of related charges.

The judge sentenced Schwartz last month to 14 years and two months in prison, the longest for a Jan. 6 case before Rhodes, and sentenced Brown in April to four years and six months in prison.

Prosecutors say Maly lied on the witness stand when he testified that he only showed a cannister to Boyle but didn’t spray the officer.

“Maly claimed that the stream of liquid coming out of the canister was actually a piece of fringe on his hat. However, his hat didn’t have a fringe,” Rancourt wrote.

Defense attorney Benjamin Schiffelbein said Maly believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

“He fervently believed that he was protesting in the name of liberty and freedom. His motives, however (factually) wrong they may have been, were based in values this country celebrates,” Schiffelbein wrote. “What is more American than fervently defending democracy — even from one’s own government — and perhaps especially then?”

More than 100 police officers were injured during the riot. More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6. Over 500 of them have been sentenced, with more than half getting terms of imprisonment, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege.

United States News

A harbor seal pokes its head up near Low Island in Sitka Sound, Thursday, June 1, 2023. The area wa...

Associated Press

Body of Alaska fishing captain recovered 11 days after partially submerged boat found

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of the captain of a fishing charter boat that was found last month partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska. The bodies of three of the four passengers aboard the vessel had been previously recovered. The body of Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka, Alaska, was […]

10 hours ago

The lobby outside the New York state Senate Chamber is seen as lawmakers debate end of session legi...

Associated Press

New York lawmakers consider bill to automatically seal old criminal records

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People in New York who have old criminal records could have them automatically sealed as long as they remain out of trouble for a certain number of years under a bill lawmakers debated Friday. The “clean slate” legislation would automatically seal most recent convictions — three years after serving time or […]

10 hours ago

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at ...

Associated Press

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll in clashes between ethnic groups at UN displacement camp in South Sudan now more than 20

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a U.N. site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20, with more than 50 others wounded, the medical charity MSF said Friday. The statement by the organization, which is also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that two of […]

10 hours ago

The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under co...

Associated Press

Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NorthWestern Energy will resume construction of a natural gas power plant along Montana’s Yellowstone River following a two-month delay, a company spokesperson said Friday, after a state judge revived a pollution permit for the project despite lingering concerns over its climate-changing emissions. Work on the $250 million plant was largely halted […]

10 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump reacts as he visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community ...

Associated Press

Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican voters?

That someone under indictment could still be considered a viable presidential candidate underscores Donald's Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison