Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

Jun 9, 2023, 9:41 AM

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at ...

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at Immerse Church of Ocala for Ajike Owens, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Ocala, Fla. Owens was fatally shot by her neighbor Susan Lorincz when she went to Lorincz's door. Lorincz was arrested and charged in the shooting. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts of culpable negligence, battery and assault.

As a condition of her bond, Circuit Court Judge Robert Hodges ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from the family of her slain neighbor, 34-year-old Ajike Owens.

The courtroom was packed with relatives and supporters of Owens, a mother of four children. One of the family’s attorneys, Anthony Thomas, told reporters after the Friday hearing that they would continue to push for Lorincz to face a more serious charge of second-degree murder.

“We don’t believe that Susan had any sort of respect at all for human life,” Thomas said. “This wasn’t something where she was cleaning a gun and the gun went off and it goes through the wall or the door and it accidentally hurts somebody. She meant to pull that trigger. She meant to point it at the door.”

Owens was killed June 2 in Ocala, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north of Orlando. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

After the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting and children were running, and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Lorincz told investigators that she had called Owens’ children racist slurs in the months before the killing. Authorities had stand your ground ” claim. Detectives have since said that Lorincz’s actions are not justifiable under Florida law.

Sheriff Billy Woods said that since January 2021, deputies responded to at least a half-dozen complaints between Owens and Lorincz in Ocala.

United States News

Associated Press

Death toll in clashes between ethnic groups at UN displacement camp in South Sudan now more than 20

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a U.N. site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20, with more than 50 others wounded, the medical charity MSF said Friday. The statement by the organization, which is also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that two of […]

10 hours ago

The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under co...

Associated Press

Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NorthWestern Energy will resume construction of a natural gas power plant along Montana’s Yellowstone River following a two-month delay, a company spokesperson said Friday, after a state judge revived a pollution permit for the project despite lingering concerns over its climate-changing emissions. Work on the $250 million plant was largely halted […]

10 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump reacts as he visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community ...

Associated Press

Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican voters?

That someone under indictment could still be considered a viable presidential candidate underscores Donald's Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Archdiocese of St. Louis to pay $1 million to settle sex abuse lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who previously spent 12 years in prison for abusing another boy, an attorney for the victim said Friday. The plaintiff was an altar boy […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game, a university spokesperson said Friday. “Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. She said the investigations are ongoing for […]

10 hours ago

Founder and CEO of the Decolonizing Wealth Project, Edgar Villanueva, speaks during the Alight Alig...

Associated Press

Reparations campaigns get boost from new philanthropic funding

NEW YORK (AP) — The campaign to win reparations for Black Americans plans to bring broader support for smaller nonprofits advancing the cause, with a new philanthropic funding initiative announced Friday at the “Alight Align Arise” national conference in Atlanta. The Decolonizing Wealth Project, an organization dedicated to creating racial equity through education and “radical […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond